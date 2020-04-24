Jacksonville records 18th coronavirus death

Jacksonville recorded a new death bringing the city’s coronavirus death toll to 18 Friday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It’s the first reported death in Jacksonville since Tuesday. Hospitalizations held steady at 92.

Jacksonville saw a reductio in overall reported cases, down six from Thursday to 950. The DOH often makes adjustments to data from day to day and the number of total cases.

Jacksonville could see a new spike in coronavirus cases in the coming days and weeks now that the city’s beaches are open on a limited basis. The city is also upping its testing capacity with a second free coronavirus testing site. The new walk-up testing center is at Kooker Park located at 1400 E. 20th St. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can conduct up to 200 coronavirus tests per day. That’s on top of the maximum 700 daily tests that are being administered at the city’s initial testing site at Lot J parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field.

A third fee-based testing site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville is also open.

Elsewhere on the First Coast, there was only a slight change in coronavirus figures Friday morning. Clay County added just one case Friday, bringing its total to 265.

St. Johns County also added a lone case, rising to 201 Friday Hospitalizations are also up one, to 38.

Nassau County added another case Friday, reaching 49 with no other changes.

Baker County recorded no new data.

The five Northeast Florida counties as of Friday morning had 1,484 recorded cases with 37 deaths and no new hospitalizations.

Across the state, Florida exceeded 30,000 cases, arriving at 30,174 including 987 deaths and 4,640 hospitalizations.