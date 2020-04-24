Dave Aronberg earns third term as Palm Beach’s State Attorney

With no one qualifying as a candidate to run against him by Friday’s deadline, State Attorney Dave Aronberg on Friday earned a third term to serve in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit, serving Palm Beach County.

Aronberg, a Democrat, was first elected in JC 15 in 2012 after serving eight years in the Florida Senate and then becoming Florida’s special prosecutor within the Florida Attorney General’s office to oversee efforts to shut down Florida’s pill mills and the state’s prescription drug trafficking crisis.

He won the 2012 State Attorney’s election by 20 points, then was reelected in 2016 without opposition.

Also winning another term without opposition is JC 15 Democratic Public Defender Carey Haughwout.

“I am extremely grateful for the vote of confidence by the people of Palm Beach County. Since my first election in 2012, we have brought together a top-notch team of prosecutors to the State Attorney’s office to protect the safety of our residents and stand up for victims of crime,” Arronberg said in a news release.

“Families have a right to live without the threat of gangs and rogue sober homes operating in their community. Residents have a right to enjoy their lives without scam artists and defrauders preying on their finances,” he continued. “Taxpayers have a right to expect government employees and officials will act in their best interest and not for personal gain. Crime affects all of us and as your State Attorney, I will continue to focus on keeping our community safe and putting justice first.”

Arronberg has also served as an assistant attorney general and a White House fellow in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, over two presidential administrations.