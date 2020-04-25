Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor’ shift release dates

APolitical Headlines

With new time and busier schedule, HBO’s ‘Axios’ thinks big

APolitical Headlines

Harvard, Yale, Princeton and more: Florida student accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

APolitical Headlines

NFL delivers draft when it matters most

APolitical Headlines

For all the changes, NFL draft kind of looked, well, normal

APolitical Headlines

Gov. DeSantis confirms Florida will host charity golf match between PGA, NFL icons
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses for photographers upon arrival at the launch event of the film "Doctor Strange" in London. Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including “Doctor Strange 2” and the sequels to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.” Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules including some significant delays to some of their marquee superhero films. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will now open in 2022. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

APolitical

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor’ shift release dates

Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates.

on

Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including sequels to “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has caused a domino effect in the meticulously planned theatrical release calendar all the way into 2022.

But not all the changes announced Friday were delays. Disney said “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will have Natalie Portman taking up the hammer, will be pushed up a week to Feb. 11, 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.