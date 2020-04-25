Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment portal

The Re-Open Florida Task Force is looking for public input as it works on its recommendations for rebooting the economy.

The state launched an online submission form to collect public comment. The form allows for users to include attachments alongside their message to the task force.

“Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis,” asserts the email from the Governor’s press shop Saturday morning.

The public comment form has fields for name, address, phone number, and a box for the comment itself that can accommodate up to 4,000 characters.

The portal states that only comments “relevant to the work of the Task Force or the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy” will be considered by the panel.

“While the Task Force anticipates public comments will be respectful and professional, please be advised that submissions containing profanity, graphic content and/or offensive comments will not be considered.”

As well, “comments containing threats of violence will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further review.”

The Re-Open Florida Task Force met throughout the week, discussing ways to open various sectors of the economy without triggering a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez asked task force and working group members to email their suggestions to the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget by Sunday.

Over the weekend, Policy Director Chris Spencer will compile the recommendations for the short term and return them to the task force for tweaks before sending them to the Governor early next week.