FILE - This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Re-Open Florida

Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment portal

Have something to say? Send it along.

on

The Re-Open Florida Task Force is looking for public input as it works on its recommendations for rebooting the economy.

The state launched an online submission form to collect public comment. The form allows for users to include attachments alongside their message to the task force.

“Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis,” asserts the email from the Governor’s press shop Saturday morning.

The public comment form has fields for name, address, phone number, and a box for the comment itself that can accommodate up to 4,000 characters.

The portal states that only comments “relevant to the work of the Task Force or the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy” will be considered by the panel.

“While the Task Force anticipates public comments will be respectful and professional, please be advised that submissions containing profanity, graphic content and/or offensive comments will not be considered.”

As well, “comments containing threats of violence will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further review.”

The Re-Open Florida Task Force met throughout the week, discussing ways to open various sectors of the economy without triggering a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez asked task force and working group members to email their suggestions to the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget by Sunday.

Over the weekend, Policy Director Chris Spencer will compile the recommendations for the short term and return them to the task force for tweaks before sending them to the Governor early next week.

4 Comments

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. John Kociuba

    April 25, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Dear Floridians ~

    Re: Usurpation

    The Constitution of the United States has UNLAWFULLY been suspended by usurpers!

    “An unelected state commission to allow your families their Constitutional God given rights?” Interesting.

    Your children are being SOCIALLY ENGINEERED by CLANDESTINE COMMUNIST OPERATIVES within DEEP STATE FEDERAL ORGANIZATIONS!

    Hon. Florida Governor Ron Desantis is being threatened to obey!

    GET ARMED! GET TRAINED! ALWAYS BE PREPARED TO FIGHT! THIS IS YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL BIRTHRIGHT TO PROTECT AND DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION FROM ALL ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC.

    There’s an old Hebrew saying..
    “The pessimist went to the United States, the optimist went to Auschwitz!”

    Reply

  2. Glenn Barca

    April 25, 2020 at 10:07 am

    WHERE IS THE DAMN TASK FORCE FOR THE FLDEO UNEMPLOYMENT DEBACLE ??? YOU BETTER “RE-OPEN” THE FLDEO “CONNECT” SYSTEM SO THE 1.5 MILLION NOW UNEMPLOYED CAN GET THE UI BENEFITS WE RIGHTLY DESERVE !! MOST HAVE BEEN WAITING OVER A MONTH, STILL APPLICATIONS HAVENT BEEN PROCESSED LET ALONE HAVE BEEN PAID. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS AND A DISGRACE !! AND AS FAR AS RE-OPENING ..HELL NO !! NOT UNTIL TESTING OCCURS FOR ALL. YOU WANT TO SHUT US DOWN FROM OUR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS THEN WE THE PEOPLE WILL KEEP THIS STATE SHUT DOWN. STOP PLAYING GAMES AND PUT YOUR PRIORITIES IN ORDER. FLORIDA HAS BECOME A NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT !!!!!!

    Reply

  3. Connie

    April 25, 2020 at 10:20 am

    It’s time to open ,Ive been home for weeks . Our little town Zephyrhills is doing fine. I can see why other counties must wait but we can open now.

    Reply

  4. Kendall Gogarty

    April 25, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Open the state up. People are loosing everything because they can’t work and the unemployment system is incompetent.

    Reply

