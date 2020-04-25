Northeast Florida case count nearly flat

Connect with us

on

The First Coast recorded only 12 new cases of coronavirus cases overnight, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health Saturday morning.

Most of the new cases were in Duval County, which reported 10 more cases overnight. The county has reported 965 cases to date. Duval also reported another hospitalization, rising to 97 Saturday morning. Deaths held at 18.

The mild increase comes after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the city will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9. Jacksonville landed the event after venues in California and New York canceled.

Curry played up the symbolic nature of the championship on Twitter.

Case data were mostly static in other First Coast counties.

Clay County added a case, hitting 267 overall. Nassau County hit 50 cases Saturday, up by one from Friday. St. Johns and Baker counties reported no change in any of the tracked metrics.

Across the First Coast region, there had been a total of 1,505 cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths and 211 hospitalizations as of Saturday morning.

Statewide, 30,839 have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.