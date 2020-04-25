Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Elizabeth Warren endorses Kayser Enneking for HD 21

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Moms Demand Action names Shevrin Jones a 'Gun Sense Candidate'

Legislative Campaigns

Alex McDonald drops HD 64 bid, leaving Jessica Harrington to take on Jamie Grant

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky announces run for Kristin Jacobs' House seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Joe Gruters mini-doc wins international video award

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Michael Riccio defends independent candidacy in HD 28
Kayser Enneking is making fundraising headway in her bid for House District 21.

Legislative Campaigns

Elizabeth Warren endorses Kayser Enneking for HD 21

Enneking is challenging Rep. Chuck Clemons.

on

Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking picked up her biggest endorsement yet this week.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed the state House candidate on Wednesday, as did the Warren Democrats, an advocacy group supporting the Massachusetts Democrat’s reelection campaign as well as candidates who align with her policy goals.

“For nearly 30 years, Dr. Kayser Enneking has served her community as an educator, a caregiver, and a leader. We believe in her plans for Florida’s future, and we’re proud to endorse her for Florida State House District 21,” said Warren Democrats.

Enneking responded, “I am thrilled to have the endorsement of Senator Warren and the Warren Democrats. Now more than ever, we need folks with strong leadership, technical know-how, and a plan to lead us through these trying times. I’m proud of my plans for Florida’s future, and I’m proud that Senator Warren agrees.”

House District 21 is currently held by Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Clemons and the seat’s former occupant, now-Sen. Keith Perry, have kept HD 21 in Republican control since it was redrawn for the 2012 election.

Perry won the seat by double digits in 2012, but the margin has winnowed considerably over the past three cycles — in 2018, Clemons defeated Democratic nominee Jason Haeseler by less than 3%.

Enneking’s campaign touted the district’s flipability in a Saturday news release, noting the seat has voted for the Democratic presidential and gubernatorial nominees at the top of the ticket.

Enneking has also proven a solid fundraiser. Through March, she had raised $284,000 between her campaign and committee, Florida Knows Excellence. She entered April with about $224,000 on hand.

Clemons is also a prolific fundraiser. Though the 2020 Legislative Session required him to pause his fundraising efforts through Sine Die, he had raised $240,000 through the end of March. He has $209,000 in the bank between his campaign account and political committee, Florida Shines.

As of Saturday, neither candidate faces a primary challenger, though it’s possible one could emerge before the June 12 qualifying deadline.

HD 21 represents much of Alachua County and includes the entirety of Dixie and Gilchrist counties. The most recent book closing report shows Democrats with a 41%-36% edge in voter registrations. Third- and no-party voters make up the balance of the electorate.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.