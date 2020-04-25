Elizabeth Warren endorses Kayser Enneking for HD 21

Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking picked up her biggest endorsement yet this week.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed the state House candidate on Wednesday, as did the Warren Democrats, an advocacy group supporting the Massachusetts Democrat’s reelection campaign as well as candidates who align with her policy goals.

“For nearly 30 years, Dr. Kayser Enneking has served her community as an educator, a caregiver, and a leader. We believe in her plans for Florida’s future, and we’re proud to endorse her for Florida State House District 21,” said Warren Democrats.

Enneking responded, “I am thrilled to have the endorsement of Senator Warren and the Warren Democrats. Now more than ever, we need folks with strong leadership, technical know-how, and a plan to lead us through these trying times. I’m proud of my plans for Florida’s future, and I’m proud that Senator Warren agrees.”

House District 21 is currently held by Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Clemons and the seat’s former occupant, now-Sen. Keith Perry, have kept HD 21 in Republican control since it was redrawn for the 2012 election.

Perry won the seat by double digits in 2012, but the margin has winnowed considerably over the past three cycles — in 2018, Clemons defeated Democratic nominee Jason Haeseler by less than 3%.

Enneking’s campaign touted the district’s flipability in a Saturday news release, noting the seat has voted for the Democratic presidential and gubernatorial nominees at the top of the ticket.

Enneking has also proven a solid fundraiser. Through March, she had raised $284,000 between her campaign and committee, Florida Knows Excellence. She entered April with about $224,000 on hand.

Clemons is also a prolific fundraiser. Though the 2020 Legislative Session required him to pause his fundraising efforts through Sine Die, he had raised $240,000 through the end of March. He has $209,000 in the bank between his campaign account and political committee, Florida Shines.

As of Saturday, neither candidate faces a primary challenger, though it’s possible one could emerge before the June 12 qualifying deadline.

HD 21 represents much of Alachua County and includes the entirety of Dixie and Gilchrist counties. The most recent book closing report shows Democrats with a 41%-36% edge in voter registrations. Third- and no-party voters make up the balance of the electorate.