Connect with us

Headlines Jax

First Coast COVID-19 outbreak remains flat

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

29 die of COVID-19 since Saturday morning as Florida adds 689 new cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

Robert Blackmon: Yes to reopening restaurants, no to beaches

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nightmare of jobless benefits application emerges from Stephanie Murphy's survey

Headlines Tampa Bay

Andrew Warren spotlights victims' rights in national Marsy's Law video campaign

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Police departments reconsider body camera purchases

Headlines

First Coast COVID-19 outbreak remains flat

Northeast Florida barely moves to 1,528 cases.

on

Coronavirus on the First Coast showed little change Sunday, continuing a streak of flattening figures in Northeast Florida in recent days related to the pandemic, according the Florida Department of Health.

There were 1,528 total cases of COVID-19 in five First Coast counties Sunday. That’s up just 23 over Saturday’s figure of 1,505 in the region.

Deaths were revised down one in Clay County, bringing the total number of recorded deaths there to 13 and regionally to 38.

The agency has routinely adjusted the figures on coronavirus statistics. Clay County’s other statistics remained unchanged Sunday with cases and  hospitalizations holding at 267 and 56, respectively.

Regionally, 214 have been hospitalized.

Duval County accounted for 19 additional cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations. There were a total of 984 cases as of Sunday in Jacksonville and 100 hospitalizations, up three from Saturday. Deaths in Jacksonville remain at 18.

Nassau County ticked up by three cases Sunday, landing at 53. No one in the county has died from the virus and only 12 have been hospitalized.

St. Johns County added just one case, with 204 now confirmed. Deaths remain at 4 and hospitalizations at 38.

Baker County remained unchanged.

Statewide 31,528 cases of coronavirus are confirmed including 1,074 deaths and 4,957 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.