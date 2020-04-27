Ballard Partners expands global footprint with opening of office in Israel

Ballard Partners, at a zenith of influence in recent years domestically, continues its international expansion this week.

The latest move for the Florida-based governmental affairs firm is in Tel Aviv, Israel, where they will hang their shingle at the Rothschild Center.

According to a release from the firm, the office will help American clients with in-country governmental relations,while offering the same service for Israeli firms looking to make their cases to American regulators.

Ballard’s Israeli shop launches with two globally recognizable names — former World Bank Group executive Oscar Chemerinski and former six-term Democratic Congressman from Florida Robert Wexler.

“Oscar Chemerinski has had a distinguished career in international development in both the public and private sectors, and is uniquely qualified to join Robert in opening our office in Israel,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and founder.

“Before, during and since his time in Congress, Robert Wexler has been one of the leading advocates for Israel in the United States. His knowledge of the country and its political system is unparalleled, and he will bring that depth of knowledge and experience to bear on behalf of our firm’s clients there,” Ballard added.

With the opening of the Tel Avivoffice, Ballard continues its Middle Eastern push. The firm established a contract with the nation of Qatar in 2018 to help make its case to Washington D.C. government officials, business leaders, and executives of non-governmental organizations.

Ballard continues its global expansion even as it maintains dominance in state, as 2019 tallies demonstrated.

The firm had what Florida Politics estimated to be $19.5 million in overall income last year, including an estimated $10.7 million lobbying the Legislature and $8.8 million lobbying the Governor and Cabinet in 2019.

Ballard employs some of the most recognizable people in the state, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is back with the firm after a stint helping President Donald Trump defend himself against Democratic impeachment.