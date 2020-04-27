Connect with us

Rick Kriseman launches reopen St. Pete advisory committee

Kriseman will have one on one meetings with advisors to develop a reopening strategy.

on

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has four indicators for reopening the city for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kriseman said he plans to measure reopening based on the percentage of positive tests, not the actual number. The overall number, he noted, can increase based on overall testing, making the rate of positive tests an unsullied indicator of flattening the curve.

Kriseman will also evaluate hospital capacity, availability of testing and contact tracing in his reopening strategies.

That was the main take away Monday morning during Kriseman’s first meeting with his reopening group consisting of health and business sector experts.

The members of the committee include two city officials, the head of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, three doctors, a hospital executive, a school board member, business and arts representatives and a St. Pete publisher.

Kriseman did not dive into specifics on what a St. Pete reopening would look like, but said he would be having one on one conversations with his advisory panel to begin developing strategies.

He also cautioned that whatever strategy is developed could be preempted by county or state orders, but trusts residents are ready and willing to do the right thing to keep the city safe and thriving.

“In this city there is a spirit that is unmatched anywhere,” Kriseman said. “Our people are engaged, they’re passionate and they’re willing to do what ever it takes to see this city succeeds.”

The committee members include:

— Dr. David Berman, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

— Dr. Mona Mangat, allergist and immunologist at Bay Area Allergy and Asthma

— Dr. Israel Wojnowich, physician of family medicine for Bayfront Health Medical Group

Scott Smith, president of St. Anthony’s Hospital

Amber Boulding, St. Petersburg Emergency Management Manager

Kanika Tomalin, City Administrator and Deputy Mayor

Olga Bof, executive director, Keep St. Petersburg Local

John Collins, executive director, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

Duggan Cooley, CEO of the Pinellas Community Foundation

J.P. DuBuque, president and CEO, Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation

Dexter Fabian, publisher of ilovetheburg.com

Rene Flowers, Pinellas County School Board member

— Rev. Watson Haynes, president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League

Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership

Brad Miller, CEO of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

Chris Steinocher, president and CEO of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Michael Vivio, CEO/owner of Corp Fitness Works

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

