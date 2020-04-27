Rick Kriseman launches reopen St. Pete advisory committee

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has four indicators for reopening the city for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kriseman said he plans to measure reopening based on the percentage of positive tests, not the actual number. The overall number, he noted, can increase based on overall testing, making the rate of positive tests an unsullied indicator of flattening the curve.

Kriseman will also evaluate hospital capacity, availability of testing and contact tracing in his reopening strategies.

That was the main take away Monday morning during Kriseman’s first meeting with his reopening group consisting of health and business sector experts.

The members of the committee include two city officials, the head of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, three doctors, a hospital executive, a school board member, business and arts representatives and a St. Pete publisher.

Kriseman did not dive into specifics on what a St. Pete reopening would look like, but said he would be having one on one conversations with his advisory panel to begin developing strategies.

He also cautioned that whatever strategy is developed could be preempted by county or state orders, but trusts residents are ready and willing to do the right thing to keep the city safe and thriving.

“In this city there is a spirit that is unmatched anywhere,” Kriseman said. “Our people are engaged, they’re passionate and they’re willing to do what ever it takes to see this city succeeds.”

The committee members include:

— Dr. David Berman, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

— Dr. Mona Mangat, allergist and immunologist at Bay Area Allergy and Asthma

— Dr. Israel Wojnowich, physician of family medicine for Bayfront Health Medical Group

— Scott Smith, president of St. Anthony’s Hospital

— Amber Boulding, St. Petersburg Emergency Management Manager

— Kanika Tomalin, City Administrator and Deputy Mayor

— Olga Bof, executive director, Keep St. Petersburg Local

— John Collins, executive director, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

— Duggan Cooley, CEO of the Pinellas Community Foundation

— J.P. DuBuque, president and CEO, Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation

— Dexter Fabian, publisher of ilovetheburg.com

— Rene Flowers, Pinellas County School Board member

— Rev. Watson Haynes, president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League

— Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership

— Brad Miller, CEO of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

— Chris Steinocher, president and CEO of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce

— Michael Vivio, CEO/owner of Corp Fitness Works