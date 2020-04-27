Connect with us

PSTA launches program to get employees to essential businesses

The transit agency is seeking businesses to partner.

on

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is expanding a partnership with rideshare and taxi companies to get workers in essential businesses to and from work.

With dialed down service due to COVID-19 restrictions reducing transportation demand, some essential workers who rely on public transportation might be having difficulty getting to and from their jobs.

PSTA will offer curb-to-curb trips for workers in essential businesses — first responders and health care and grocery workers, for example — on with Uber, United Taxi or Care Ride.

“We have all been impacted in some shape or form due to this pandemic, but there are essential workers who still need to get to work who rely on us to get them there,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “This program will help those workers still get to their jobs so they can continue making the critical items needed to fight this virus.”

Currently, PSTA is working with companies that manufacture tamper seals for flu tests and ventilator masks to provide service.

The transit agency is seeking further businesses who could partner to provide rides for employees in other sectors.

Businesses who think they might qualify can email engage@psta.net.

As part of its normal service, PSTA offered similar features for third shift workers called TD Late Shift. The TD stands for “transportation disadvantaged” and the program applies to low income workers who lack access to a private passenger vehicle.

PSTA also partnered with Uber and United Taxi on a program that gave discounted rides to passengers to get to and from bus stops in areas where routes were limited as part of a first-mile/last-mile solution.

