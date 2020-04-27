Senate Democratic Caucus backs Darryl Rouson for reelection

The Democratic Senate Caucus is endorsing one of its own for reelection this year.

The group offered its nod to Sen. Darryl Rouson who faces a likely easy path to victory this year. All of the 16 members of the caucus offered their support.

The endorsers include Senate Leader Audrey Gibson and Leader Designate Gary Farmer as well as Sens. Lori Berman, Lauren Book, Randolph Bracy, Oscar Braynon II, Janet Cruz, Bill Montford, Jason Pizzo, Bobby Powell, Kevin Rader, Jose Javier Rodriguez, Linda Stewart, Annette Taddeo, Perry Thurston and Victor Torres.

“Senator Darryl Rouson brings a valuable perspective to the entire Democratic caucus. Few work harder in the caucus on knowing the issues. He’s represented his constituents well,” Farmer said.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of all of these diverse Senators’ that support our democratic values,” Rouson said of the endorsements. “I will strive to fight for them and with them until we achieve our collective goals. I will continue to be your champion in the Florida Senate.”

Rouson also took the endorsement as an opportunity to offer a hat tip to the law firm where he works, Rubenstein Law, for providing flexibility in his legal work there with the ongoing demands of law making in a coronavirus-planed state.

With the added demands of constituent service during uncertain times, Rouson said his employer has been particularly accommodating to ensure he is able to meet the needs of residents in his district during such uncertain times.

Rouson is seeking reelection to Senate District 19, which includes parts of both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. He was first elected to the Senate inn 2016. Prior to that he was a Representative in House District 70.

Rouson has three challengers, though none are expected to be much of a threat. Republicans Kriztofer Dulton Cole and Yolanda Valdez are running, though neither have raised funds other than Cole with just $85.

The district leans heavily Democratic.

No party affiliation candidate Christina Paylan is also running and is self-funding her campaign with $35,000 in loans so far and just $200 in contributions.

Rouson, meanwhile, has raised nearly $275,000.