Panel approves FPL plan to lower residential bills amid COVID-19 crisis

Customers will save nearly 25% on their May power bill.

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is unanimously advancing a Florida Power and Light (FPL) plan to cut costs for residential consumers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

That cut will show up on customers’ May bills, and is driven by a drastic drop in fuel prices.

The company would normally pass those fuel savings along to customers with slight reductions for individual monthly bills over a span of several months. But with many Floridians feeling the economic impact of the virus, FPL pushed to bundle those savings into one chunk in May.

The move comes on top of an announcement earlier this year that a reduction in FPL’s operating costs would also trickle down to customers in the form of lower billing rates.

A 1,000-kilowatt-hour customer bill was nearly $100 in Dec. 2019. That same customer would pay just over $96 thanks to the cut — for a savings of nearly $4 per month.

But the May reduction due to the COVID-19 virus will add another 24% cut on top of that. The same 1,000-kilowatt-hour bill would now be approximately $73. That’s around 30% lower than the U.S. average, according to a study cited by the company.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy released a statement Tuesday thanking the PSC for swiftly giving the OK to the company’s plan.

“In quickly coming together to thoroughly review and approve this plan, our regulators, once again, demonstrated their continued commitment to watching out for customers’ best interests by returning savings to them as quickly as possible,” Silagy said.

“Traditionally, these types of savings are spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”

FPL says business customers will also see a dip in May rates, though those will vary.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

