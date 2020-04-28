Connect with us

UF considers how to reopen for the fall semester

Danny Burgess: Rally around our health care professionals

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Predicted COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,914, but total still a fraction of worst outlook

Unemployment: Application flow picks up with state system back on line

Beaches, private pools to reopen in Pinellas County

UF considers how to reopen for the fall semester

It won’t be a return to the pre-coronavirus normal.

The University of Florida may reopen for the fall semester depending on how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the coming months, but it won’t be a return to the pre-coronavirus normal.

“Gainesville is a small city. If we don’t bring our students back in fall, you could see bankruptcies everywhere,” said UF Trustee Mori Hosseini said. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring our students back. Hopefully we’ll be able to do it, but we will not do it at the cost of lives — staff, students or faculty.”

The proposed plan, discussed during a Tuesday Board of Trustees meeting, is to push back the start of the semester by a week to Aug. 31, so students would not show up en masse and start spreading the virus.

“This is turning on the faucet, not opening the floodgates,” said Dr. David Nelson, UF’s senior vice president for health affairs.

He later added, “The data clearly indicates there is a reopening opportunity is here, but a return to normal, the previous normal, isn’t possible.”

Nelson outlined a phased reopening plan. Low-risk faculty and staff would be the first to head back to campus, then graduate students, followed by other employees.

Undergraduate students would be the last to arrive. They would show up in waves, with every student being tested for the virus. From there, the university would only test people exhibiting symptoms.

“That would allow us to start with a clean slate,” he said.

Nelson also detailed some of the modeling informing the university’s decision.

He said opening non-essential businesses and having about 50% of workers head back, while keeping schools closed, would produce similar results as keeping the stay-at-home order in place.

Widespread, rapid testing could further improve the outlook, allowing schools to open.

“If you can test people and you can trace them, we can open up society in theory and probably continue down the back side of the trend,” he said. “If you’re just able to nail 20-40 percent of the people who have it — we know we can hit 40 percent”

Hitting the test and trace metrics would essential, mainly due to the virus’ spread being lower than expected thus far.

“The good news is Florida barely got touched in the first wave. The estimate is about 2% of our population was touched by the virus,” Nelson said, adding that leaves much of the state “open for the second wave.”

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

