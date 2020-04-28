Hillsborough County extends state of emergency, NOT stay-at-home order

Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill extended the county’s state of emergency until May 15.

The county announced Tuesday the extension will give the county time to ensure its operations and services align with an eventual executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, expected sometime this week and as early as Wednesday.

The state of emergency does not apply to the county stay-at-home order approved by the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group. That order can only be lifted or amended through a vote of that body, which includes representatives from all three cities in the county, county commissioners, the sheriff’s office and school board. Merrill is a non-voting member of the group.

The stay-at-home order remains in effect but is expected to be amended or canceled after DeSantis issues statewide guidance. The EPG meets again Thursday.

The state of emergency requires all county meetings to be held virtually, but does not apply to city meetings, constitutional offices or various countywide committees.

A complete list of county closures and cancellations is available on the county’s website.