Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Mike Fasano picks ‘Pet Project’ for charity of the month

APolitical Headlines

UF celebrating first-generation graduates Wednesday night

APolitical Headlines

Study says climate change could wreck state property values

APolitical Headlines

University of Florida plans virtual celebrations for spring graduates

APolitical Headlines

After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan

APolitical

MLB teams adjusting as pandemic affects draft preparation

APolitical

Mike Fasano picks ‘Pet Project’ for charity of the month

May efforts will help seniors care for their furry companions.

on

Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s offices are highlighting Community Aging & Retirement Services (CARES) as May’s charitable organization for the month.

“Do it Fur Love!” is the slogan of the month’s campaign. All proceeds from the charitable drive will go to CARES, specifically the Pet Project, which helps seniors take care of their pets.

Donations will be used to supply pet food, pet care products and other supports to ensure the elderly’s furry companions are well cared for.

“It is my belief that a public servant has a responsibility to do whatever he or she can to assist those less fortunate. Over the years, whether in Tallahassee or locally, the proper funding of CARES was and continues to be a top priority of mine,” Fasano said.

“The CARES Pet Project is an exciting program that has demonstrated its value to our vulnerable seniors.  With this support they no longer have to choose between buying medication for themselves or food for their pet.  I’m excited that we will once again be able to support the neediest seniors in our community.”

In addition to the Pet Project, CARES offers programs and services that help older adults stay in their homes by providing support to them, their caregivers and families.

“CARES is very appreciative of this effort by the tax collector’s office,” CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa said in a news release.  “For many elderly people, having a pet means they feel less lonely and socially isolated.  A pet is a true companion that gives unconditional love and friendship.”

Those looking for more information on the Pet Project and other CARES programs can call Rosa at 727-863-6868 or visit the CARES website.

Since Fasano became Pasco’s Tax Collector in August 2013, his office’s charitable efforts have spurred more than $800,000 in donations for 76 organizations.

More information on the giving programs is available on the Pasco Tax Collector’s website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns