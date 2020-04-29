Mike Fasano picks ‘Pet Project’ for charity of the month

Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s offices are highlighting Community Aging & Retirement Services (CARES) as May’s charitable organization for the month.

“Do it Fur Love!” is the slogan of the month’s campaign. All proceeds from the charitable drive will go to CARES, specifically the Pet Project, which helps seniors take care of their pets.

Donations will be used to supply pet food, pet care products and other supports to ensure the elderly’s furry companions are well cared for.

“It is my belief that a public servant has a responsibility to do whatever he or she can to assist those less fortunate. Over the years, whether in Tallahassee or locally, the proper funding of CARES was and continues to be a top priority of mine,” Fasano said.

“The CARES Pet Project is an exciting program that has demonstrated its value to our vulnerable seniors. With this support they no longer have to choose between buying medication for themselves or food for their pet. I’m excited that we will once again be able to support the neediest seniors in our community.”

In addition to the Pet Project, CARES offers programs and services that help older adults stay in their homes by providing support to them, their caregivers and families.

“CARES is very appreciative of this effort by the tax collector’s office,” CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa said in a news release. “For many elderly people, having a pet means they feel less lonely and socially isolated. A pet is a true companion that gives unconditional love and friendship.”

Those looking for more information on the Pet Project and other CARES programs can call Rosa at 727-863-6868 or visit the CARES website.

Since Fasano became Pasco’s Tax Collector in August 2013, his office’s charitable efforts have spurred more than $800,000 in donations for 76 organizations.

More information on the giving programs is available on the Pasco Tax Collector’s website.