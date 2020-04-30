Rick Scott, Andrew Cuomo continue Florida vs. New York squabble

As the policy debates and political wrangling of coronavirus relief spending continues, so too does the war of words between Rick Scott and Andrew Cuomo.

The Republican U.S. Senator from Florida fired off a volley to reporters Thursday morning, complaining of an “attack” from the New York Governor.

Cuomo, in a Wednesday briefing, vigorously countered Scott’s complaints about the federal government “bailing out” New York.

Ahead of Cuomo’s Thursday press conference, Scott went on the offensive.

“Yesterday, Governor Cuomo used his daily briefing as an opportunity to attack me to distract from the fact that he wants his state bailed out by Florida taxpayers,” Scott said, before veering off into a looser interpretation of the Governor’s remarks.

“He also claimed that those of us who care about how American taxpayer dollars are spent are somehow attacking states with significant cases of Coronavirus. That’s a lie and simply meant to distract from the woeful fiscal policies of Governor Cuomo and other liberal governors around the country.”

Scott continued to depict polar contrasts between Florida and New York.

“Florida has made the tough choices that New York has refused to make for decades and can get through this crisis without a bailout,” Scott said. “Floridians shouldn’t have to backfill New York’s state budget and pension fund. American families make responsible budgetary decisions every day. Florida’s done it for years. It’s time for New York to do the same.”

However, Florida is poised to benefit from federal coronavirus relief money to such a degree that many of the most powerful Republicans in the state are still cool on the idea of a Special Session to take into account recent declines in revenue and upticks in spending.

As well, Florida is relying on federal pandemic unemployment assistance money to augment its unemployment insurance system. Even though Florida pays a whole $275 for 12 consecutive weeks to applicants deemed eligible, some say that’s not enough to ease the pain.

Scott urged reporters to ask Cuomo why New York’s budget is so high and why its pension is underfunded. At this writing, it is uncertain whether those questions will get posed during a coronavirus briefing in one of the hardest hit areas anywhere.

Cuomo singled Scott and Florida out for excoriation 24 hours before, with Cuomo contending that the Sunshine State, not the Empire State, is the real taker in the federal scheme.

“New York state bails you out every year,” Cuomo thundered. “We bail them out every year … $29 million more every year into the federal pot that we don’t get back.”

“Senator Scott, Florida, you’re going to bail us out? You take out $30 billion more every year than you pay in. How dare they? How dare they when those are the facts? How long are you going to play the American people and assume they’re stupid? They are not. And they can add. And they know facts.”