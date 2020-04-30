Bill Foster endorses Anna Paulina Luna in crowded CD 13 primary

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Bill Foster is endorsing Anna Paulina Luna for Congress, her campaign announced Thursday.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a passionate and persuasive voice for change,” Foster said. “She will be a champion for Pinellas County and is the best choice for Republicans ready to take back the House and send a principled advocate to Washington. I am proud to give her my full support.”

Luna is running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District in a crowded Republican primary. The winner will take on incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist in November.

“I am grateful to have Mayor Foster’s endorsement,” Luna said. “He is a proven public servant who cares deeply about the people of Pinellas County. To have his faith and support is my honor.”

Foster served one term as Mayor before losing a contentious reelection bid to current Mayor Rick Kriseman in 2013.

Luna faces four challengers in the GOP primary including Amanda Makki, George Buck, Sheila Griffin and Sharon Newby. Two other candidates, Nicolas Sacramento and Matt Becker, left the race before last Friday’s qualifying deadline.