Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Derek Silver joins Becker’s lobbying team

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa General Hospital announces data sharing collaboration to fight COVID-19

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Re-Open Florida Task Force recommendations would ramp up economy

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.1.20

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work

Headlines Influence

Gun rights group threatens Nikki Fried with lawsuit over concealed carry applications

Headlines

Personnel note: Derek Silver joins Becker’s lobbying team

Becker is an alum of Gov. DeSantis’ campaign and the Office of Insurance Regulation.

on

Full-service law firm Becker announced Friday that Derek Silver is joining the firm a Government Relations Consultant in the firm’s State and Local Lobbying Practice.

Silver spent the 2018 Legislative Session working on education policy in the Florida House and served as the Jewish Coalition Coordinator for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial campaign.

After DeSantis’ victory, Silver was named to the transition team and subsequently worked as the Deputy Director of Government Affairs for the Office of Insurance Regulation. During his time at OIR, he worked on a variety of insurance issues including property, health, life, and automobile insurance.

“I look forward to working with Becker’s top-notch, experienced lobbying group and serving their diverse group of clients throughout Florida,” Silver said.

Silver is a double alumnus of Florida State University, where he earned his bachelor’s and law degrees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our diverse, collaborative lobbying team and know that our clients will benefit from his depth of knowledge,” said Bernie Friedman, Becker’s Government Law and Lobbying Practice Chair.

Shareholder Ellyn Bogdanoff added, “I had the opportunity to work closely with Derek while planning Governor DeSantis’s 2019 trade mission to Israel where I served as Chair. His experience and contacts will be a valued asset to the Becker team.”

Government Law and Lobbying has been a core practice for Becker since its founding in 1973. The firm’s team of lawyers and lobbyists includes several who have served in high-level government positions and distinguished themselves in the political and legislative arenas in state, local, and federal government.

The group’s first-hand working knowledge of government, at every level, provides clients with valuable insights, unparalleled access and a deep understanding of the legislative, administrative and regulatory processes to help navigate the maze of government.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work.