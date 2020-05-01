Personnel note: Derek Silver joins Becker’s lobbying team

Full-service law firm Becker announced Friday that Derek Silver is joining the firm a Government Relations Consultant in the firm’s State and Local Lobbying Practice.

Silver spent the 2018 Legislative Session working on education policy in the Florida House and served as the Jewish Coalition Coordinator for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial campaign.

After DeSantis’ victory, Silver was named to the transition team and subsequently worked as the Deputy Director of Government Affairs for the Office of Insurance Regulation. During his time at OIR, he worked on a variety of insurance issues including property, health, life, and automobile insurance.

“I look forward to working with Becker’s top-notch, experienced lobbying group and serving their diverse group of clients throughout Florida,” Silver said.

Silver is a double alumnus of Florida State University, where he earned his bachelor’s and law degrees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our diverse, collaborative lobbying team and know that our clients will benefit from his depth of knowledge,” said Bernie Friedman, Becker’s Government Law and Lobbying Practice Chair.

Shareholder Ellyn Bogdanoff added, “I had the opportunity to work closely with Derek while planning Governor DeSantis’s 2019 trade mission to Israel where I served as Chair. His experience and contacts will be a valued asset to the Becker team.”

Government Law and Lobbying has been a core practice for Becker since its founding in 1973. The firm’s team of lawyers and lobbyists includes several who have served in high-level government positions and distinguished themselves in the political and legislative arenas in state, local, and federal government.

The group’s first-hand working knowledge of government, at every level, provides clients with valuable insights, unparalleled access and a deep understanding of the legislative, administrative and regulatory processes to help navigate the maze of government.