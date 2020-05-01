Traffic is still way down, but with gradual openings, is showing signs of revival

Connect with us

Traffic is an indicator of the local economy.

It’s no surprise that vehicular traffic has been down for weeks since the novel coronavirus forced restrictions on public interactions across the state, but traffic is beginning to tick back up in all of the state’s metro areas.

Using data from internet and GPS-enabled devices like cell phones, the Tampa Bay Partnership compiled a report exploring how social distancing trends and restrictions are impacting traffic.

Data showed a sharp decline in vehicular miles driven beginning at about March 17 and plummeting until about March 27 when traffic bottomed out.

Travel remained flat through April 24, the final date for which data was analyzed, but began showing a slight increase around April 16.

As parks and some businesses begin opening on a limited basis Monday, those increases may accelerate.

Already, data shows differences in travel based on destination.

In Hillsborough County, where parks have been closed, travel to those facilities was down 57% compared to baseline data prior to mass closures. In neighboring Pinellas County where parks remained open, travel to those amenities was down just 35%.

Both counties showed less steep drops in travel to grocery stores and pharmacies with 19% and 18%, respectively.

Meanwhile travel to individual residences was up 16% in Hillsborough and 15% in Pinellas County.

Travel data also shows retail and recreation, workplace and transit destinations also down. Trips to retail and recreation destinations were down 49% in both Hillsborough and Pinellas, workplace trips were down 41% in Hillsborough and 39% in Pinellas while transit trips plummeted 71% in Hillsborough, but just 42% in Pinellas.

The decline in workplace trips dropped sharply in March, but has since leveled out, indicating job losses might have reached their bottoms in the region.

The analysis is part of an ongoing partnership between the Tampa Bay Partnership, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, United Way Suncoast and the University of South Florida Muma College of Business in a series of “State of the Region: COVID-19 Community Reports.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

