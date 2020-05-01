Appeals court strikes down Jacksonville LGBT rights law

Is Jacksonville’s HRO DOA?

A Duval County law protecting LGBT rights to public accommodations, employment, and housing suffered a potentially fatal legal setback Friday.

Florida’s First District Court of Appeal reversed a decision by a Duval County court to dismiss a challenge to the city’s expansion of its so-called Human Rights Ordinance.

The court sided with plaintiffs, who contended that amendments approved in 2017 were “null and void” because their adoption violated state law.

The city approved a swath of code changes as part of what was popularly called “passing the HRO,” but plaintiffs contended that those changes were not laid out, and that the Office of General Counsel would “write the ordinance later.”

The county court did not entertain this argument, contending the plaintiffs lacked standing, and that plaintiffs could not challenge the law until they could demonstrate being adversely impacted by it.

The appeals court saw it differently, saying the city violated “governing principles of notice and due process.”

We have reached out to the city’s General Counsel for an idea as to what the next move will be.

The bill passed by a 12-6 margin in 2017, approved by a City Council that has seen attrition and re-election vastly changed those who voted for it.

Ultimately, what passed was a watered-down bill, without criminal sanction for those accused of violating the law.

Meanwhile, Republican Mayor Lenny Curry did not veto the bill. He did not sign the bill either.

“I said then and continue to believe additional legislation was unnecessary. But … a supermajority of the City Council decided otherwise,” Curry said, in a prepared statement released after the vote.

The law, passed in 2017, hasn’t been a big talker in Jacksonville since. Attempts to sell the local utility, hurricanes and their recovery, and the coronavirus collapse of the local economy have all taken center stage.

However, the discussion of LGBT rights was as fractious as anything since school integration last century. It remains to be seen if this City Council has the appetite to take up the legislation, one that consumed over half of the previous decade only to be rendered moot, if this decision is final.

Incoming City Council President Tommy Hazouri, who sponsored the legislation, said all options are on the table, including potentially passing the law again.

An appeal to the Supreme Court, which now leans conservative, may not be the way the city wants to go, however.

Former Council President Aaron Bowman said the HRO is “critical” to the city.”

It will be interesting to see how the Council juggles it with a slate of problems that were unforeseen last decade, when debates went well into the night, with an only-in-Duval cast of characters attracting even national media interest.

Read the decision here.