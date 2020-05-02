State again freezes access to jobless website

Those hoping to spend a sunny Saturday attempting to “connect” with the state for unemployment claims are out of luck.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said Saturday morning that it would be “restricting” access to the chronically-overwhelmed CONNECT website again this weekend.

The rationale will be familiar to those following the twists and turns of Florida’s notoriously balky unemployment insurance portal.

DEO tweets that it is “restricting access to CONNECT so that the system can dedicate 100% of its processing power to processing applications & making payments.”

This latest restriction of access continues a trend of intermittent shutdowns, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has disparaged at many a media availability.

“You go back four weeks and the system was in tatters, people couldn’t even get on. There’s going to be a whole investigation that’s going to need to be done on how the state of Florida could’ve paid $77 million for this thing however many years ago they did,” DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville.

DeSantis discussed how engineers were attempting to fix the site, continuing the “all hands on deck” narrative he has put forth since the jobless crunch overwhelmed the website, built during and for an era predating the current crush of unemployment claims.

The sniping has been depersonalized by both DeSantis and Scott on live microphones, but spokespeople for the current Governor and the former one have brought the heat.

“The Governor should ask his Chief of Staff why the Crist Administration picked Deloitte as the vendor. That would be a good place to start,” said Chris Hartline, putting this debate in the category of “dumb political squabbles.”

DeSantis’ spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferre, noted that the website was a “colossal failure,” blaming the Scott administration for executing the ill-fated $77 million contract.

While DeSantis may blame Scott for the website, his administration is preparing to add another requirement from the Scott era for the unemployed.

Starting next Saturday, the jobless will have to show proof they are actively looking for work, a requirement that had been temporarily suspended.

With a website still groaning under the weight of unemployment claims from weeks before, however, one wonders if the CONNECT site can handle increased function a week from now while it still can’t handle unemployment applications today.

The Governor, for his part, is confident the problem will work itself out once the economy reopens.

“We’ve got a lot of hard working people here. They absolutely want to work. They did not want to have their jobs taken from them. We’re going to get them back,” DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville.