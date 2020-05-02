Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charges dropped against Pinellas game shop owner arrested for violating state and local lockdown orders

Coronavirus Headlines

Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away

2020 Headlines

Tara Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Joe Biden complaint

Coronavirus Headlines

Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

Coronavirus Headlines

Sun draws many out in US, Europe; Russia virus numbers grow

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Restaurants scramble to re-open in most of Florida

Headlines

Charges dropped against Pinellas game shop owner arrested for violating state and local lockdown orders

The State Attorney’s Office found there was not enough evidence to prosecute the case.

on

A Pinellas County business owner is off the hook after being arrested for failing to comply with the County’s stay-at-home order forcing all non-essential businesses to close.

Galen Trent Wood has operated Kitchen Table Games in Pinellas Park since 2014 and continued serving customers through curbside pick-up and online orders even after the county ordered businesses closed in early April in conjunction with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide order.

Pinellas County Sheriff and deputies arrested Wood on April 16 after they said they issued several warnings about the business’ failure to comply with the local order.

Wood was charged with two charges of violating the emergency order — one for not staying at home unless it was absolutely necessary and the other for continuing to operate his business.

State Attorney Bernie McCabe’s office dropped the charges Thursday, filing a “no information” on the case attesting that “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time.”

The law firm Wood retained to handle his case, Oldham & Delcamp Trial Attorneys, as well as Rep. Anthony Sabatini, celebrated the case dismissal.

“The State Attorney’s Office 6th Circuit just DROPPED their case against my client Galen Wood — the first Floridian to be arrested for opening a ‘non-essential’ business. It’s clear there is NO valid legal authority for either the state or local emergency orders,” Sabatini tweeted with the hashtags “liberty” and “COVID19.”

“‘All natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law and have inalienable rights, among which are the right to enjoy and defend life and liberty, to pursue happiness, to be rewarded for industry, and to acquire, possess and protect property.’ You have the right to work, and that right is inalienable,” Kitchen Table Games wrote on its Facebook page Friday.

 

It’s unclear what impacts the decision will have on future potential actions against businesses refusing to comply with local orders. Statewide and in Pinellas County restrictions will be loosened Monday allowing most non-essential businesses, including retail establishments like Wood’s, to reopen at 25% capacity.

While the case closure is good news for Wood, it was not tried and therefore may not set precedent for other businesses.

Wood’s legal team argued he was complying with DeSantis’ statewide order, which included a frequently asked questions section encouraging businesses that could to continue operating through mail delivery and curbside pick-up.

The Sheriff’s Office contended they received community complaints outlining person-to-person interaction. Wood conceded there was one such instance, but that it was the only occurrence and was corrected.

 

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.