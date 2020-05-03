Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida ICU nurse says condo won’t rent to her, fears virus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Hair salons and barber shops remain closed, for now

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Protesters at the Governor's Mansion call for faster, if not immediate, reopening

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

50 new COVID-19 deaths, 735 cases reported in Florida Saturday

Coronavirus in Florida

COVID-19 continues to spread in state prisons
way to the beach in Key West, Miami, Floride, USA

Coronavirus in Florida

Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents

Mike Weinhofer said he just wants to help out.

on

Florida Keys sportfishing captain Mike Weinhofer hasn’t had charter clients since the new coronavirus closed the Keys to visitors in March, but he’s still fishing.

Weinhofer has operated Key West Florida Fishing Charters for more than 30 years. In the past six weeks, he and his crew have caught, filleted and distributed about 624 bags in the Keys, where the tourism industry employs half of the workforce.

“I started giving away free fish just to help out,” Weinhofer said Thursday evening, after he took his two daughters out fishing. “You know, a lot of people are having a tough time right now.”

After a day on the water, he fillets the catch and texts people on his “request list” to pick it up at his slip at Key West’s Charter Boat Row.

“The best part is when people send you pictures of the fish they’ve cooked, and the smiles and the happy faces,” Weinhofer said.

The program has received assistance from some of Weinhofer’s past charter clients, who have sent fuel money for his boat. Other local charter captains and guides have donated additional fish for distribution.

“This is a really big help to the whole community and for everybody here that’s hungry,” said Key West resident Liam O’Kelly as he picked up a bag of fish Thursday night.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.