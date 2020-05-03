Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Allegiant Air to provide masks, gloves for passengers

APolitical Headlines

Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents

APolitical Headlines

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

APolitical Headlines

UFC announces matchups for 2 upcoming shows in Jacksonville

APolitical Headlines

NASA begs spectators for astronaut launch: Please stay home!

APolitical Headlines

NASA, SpaceX still 'go' for human launch later this month
Allegiant will soon be servicing eight non-stop destinations from Jacksonville.

APolitical

Allegiant Air to provide masks, gloves for passengers

Company COO also outlines sanitation, air quality measures in cabins.

on

Allegiant Air will start providing complimentary face masks and gloves to passengers.

Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon stressed the airline’s top focus right now remains safety. The executive outlined measures the company will take to limit spread of COVID-19 even as mass travel resumes.

“Beginning this week, we will be providing complimentary personal health and safety kits to all passengers as they board their Allegiant flights,” he wrote.

“These kits include a single-use face mask, a pair of non-latex disposable gloves and cleaning wipes. This program will be rolled out across our system this week, so watch for it on your upcoming Allegiant flight.”

The procedures will impact many passengers flying in or out of the state of Florida. The airline provides service at airports in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Tampa. In some of those smaller destinations like Punta Gorda, the airline provides a sizable portion of the service.

Besides the protective gear being offered directly to passengers, Sheldon outlines ways the airline keeps its planes sanitary. That includes regularly disinfecting aircraft to standards exceeding those set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or recommended by manufacturer Airbus. Surfaces will also be protected on planes using an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses and bacteria for 14 days.

AS anxieties rise about the transmission of the coronavirus by air, Sheldon also offer details about the recirculation systems on flights.

“We’ve raised the bar by setting new standards for air purity and adopting a low-touch service approach, limiting unnecessary personal contact and shared items,” he wrote.

“The air quality on board our planes exceeds HEPA standards, thanks to state-of-the art VOC filtration, which removes additional organic compounds from the air to help keep you healthy. On average, cabin air is changed entirely every three minutes through a continuous flow of fresh and VOC-filtered air.”

Allegiant Air has also applied social distancing during boarding and leaving aircraft. That includes only seating people in every other row. Allegiant has also encouraged individuals not to book middle seats, allowing those to be free for families flying together.

“The coming weeks and months will undoubtedly bring many changes, as communities across the country begin the process of safely reopening, and events and occasions we’ve all been looking forward to are rescheduled,” Sheldon wrote. “As your plans develop, please know we’ll be with you on your journey, seeing you safely on your way.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.