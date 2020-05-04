New Donald Trump ad proclaims he’s leading ‘American comeback’

A new television commercial from President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign contends that he is leading America to quick victory over the coronavirus crisis.

The 60-second spot, “American Comeback” features Trump, the U.S.N.S. Comfort hospital ship, last week’s flyovers by the Navy Blue Angels an Air Force Thunderbirds, and two Democratic governors offering praise for the federal response, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and California’s Gavin Newsom.

The ad first aired Sunday night prior to Trump’s town hall meeting on FOX News. It will run national this week on cable and broadcast outlets, powered by a buy the campaign says is in the mid-seven figures range in dollars.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is writing the greatest comeback story in history,” Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, stated in a news release. “The President, along with the unyielding resolve of the American people, will make America great again.”

The commercial begins by crediting Trump for taking actions to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from being far worse, while enduring attacks from Democrats and the media; goes back in time to show scenes of a pre-crisis economy which Trump calls “the greatest economy the world has ever seen;” and ends with his declaration that he and Americans will make America great again.

The commercial includes clips showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up his State of the Union Speech transcript, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticizing him, and journalists asking tough questions.

Cuomo is shown saying, “What the federal government did is a phenomenal accomplishment.”

Newson is shown saying, “Promise made, promise kept.”

Along the way Trump says, with the tone of delivering comments at a campaign rally, “Together we are beating back the invisible enemy. Through it all the world has witnessed the unyielding resolve of our incredible American people. And I’m fighting for you, and I love doing it with everything that I have. You know that. With the grace of God, we will win this war and we will win this war quickly. And we will make America great again.”