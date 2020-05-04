Airbnb to provide no-cost stays for Jackson health care workers

Airbnb is partnering with Jackson Health System (JHS) to provide no-cost stays for health care workers combatting the novel coronavirus.

The arrangement is part of Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program. The program allows those workers to stay closer to their hospital — and social distance from their family — while they continue to treat those affected by the virus.

“Miami-Dade County is developing smart solutions to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 thanks to new partnerships like Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said.

“This provides our health care responders at Jackson with the accommodations options they need to continue protecting themselves and our residents.”

Miami-Dade continues to account for more than one-third of all confirmed cases in the state of Florida.

“In addition to the no-cost stays being offered through the Jackson Health System, frontline workers can also book free and paid stays directly on the Airbnb platform,” reads a Monday release from the company.

“Airbnb will waive its service fees on the first 100,000 stays booked through the Frontline stays program.”

“When corporate leaders like [CEO] Brian Chesky and Airbnb set up programs like this, they’re not just helping Jackson Health System and our diverse team of health care workers treating COVID-19 patients,” said Jackson President and CEO Carlos Migoya. “They’re also helping to protect those healthcare workers’ families, neighbors, and our entire South Florida community. It’s a phenomenal gift with wide-ranging benefits.”

Airbnb has also set up its Frontline Stays program in other locations including Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York.

“The courageous frontline heroes at Jackson Health deserve peace of mind after they hang up their scrubs for the day and this partnership will allow that to happen,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

“This is not just about protecting frontline heroes but also protecting their families. I’m proud of each employee at JHS and thankful to Airbnb for stepping up to make this possible.”

Added Tom Martinelli, Director of Policy for Airbnb Florida, “Airbnb is proud to work with Jackson Health System and all of their employees, who are making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 every single day.”

AT&T also recently announced a $25,000 donation to the Jackson Health Foundation Pandemic Relief Fund to help provide food and personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline health care workers.