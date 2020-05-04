Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Judge rules Sarasota County redistricting legal, new lines stand for 2020

Headlines Orlando

Amy Mercado files to run for Orange Co. Property Appraiser

Federal Headlines

'Tough choices' loom for federal budget, warns Rick Scott

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County to offer widespread testing regardless of symptoms

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As reopening begins, 20 more Floridians confirmed dead from COVID-19

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida's reopening is on the backs of working families, Senator claims
Sarasota County redistricting proposal

Headlines

Judge rules Sarasota County redistricting legal, new lines stand for 2020

William Jung rules race wasn’t the predominant reason for reapportionment.

on

A judge has ruled against plaintiffs in a lawsuit, finding that new Sarasota County Commission districts will stand.

“For Plaintiffs to prevail under the controlling law, race must not only have been a motive, it must have been the predominant motive,” wrote U.S. District Judge William Jung in a summary judgment. “There is no genuine issue of fact in this record — race was not the predominant motive for this redistricting.”

A number of north Sarasota activists, including Sarasota County Commission candidate Fredd Atkins, sued over redistricting.

The plaintiffs argued Sarasota redrew lines ahead of the 2020 county elections, the first since Sarasota County voters approved single-member voting, to disenfranchise the African American community of Newtown in District 1, where Republican County Commissioner Mike Moran is up for reelection this year. The community was shifted into District 2, where Republican County Commissioner Christian Ziegler faces reelection in 2022.

Atkins, the first black mayor for the City of Sarasota, filed to challenge Moran after losing a county-wide race against him in 2016. But Atkins no longer resides in that district, and would likely face a tougher path to victory even if he moved, as the Newtown community that once served as the heart of his Sarasota City Commission district is no longer included.

Moran’s Republican critics note that Frank DiCicco was also drawn out of Moran’s district.

The case against the county largely centered on the decision to redraw county lines ahead of the 2020 Census, an unusual move even sitting commissioners acknowledged was in response to passage of single-member districts. County Commissioners argued the change in voting meant district populations needed to be balanced. Ziegler, whose district became more Democratic under the new map, cast the lone dissenting vote against redistricting.

But after hiring a consultant to draw several options for districts, county commissioners ultimately asked the consultant to instead draw a map based on an anonymous submission created by former Republican Party of Sarasota Chairman Bob Waechter.

In a deposition, Waechter said he did not use census data but voter registration to redraw maps, but could not provide much on his personal process as he had wiped and destroyed a hard drive in his computer.

Jung said the evidence around whatever dubious motivations have existed for redistricting, County Commissioners ultimately had the right to do it. Supreme Court opinions state that while racial motivation for redistricting would violate the law, political motivations were allowed.

“The math issues cited by Plaintiffs have very little or nothing to do with the Newtown area and the District 2 border moving east to encompass it,” Jung writes. “Critique of the math, as shown by the lay expert… does not bear on the sole question here: Is there real, triable, admissible proof to contest that the dominant intent was race?”

Hugh Culverhouse, the attorney for plaintiffs, said there is no point in appealing the summary judgment because an appeal could not stop the elections taking place this year under the new district lines.

Atkins said he’s not surprised by the ruling even though he was hopeful about the case.

“It’s definitely not a shock because the system is already stacked,” he said.  “They have systematically ruled in favor of disenfranchising voters under these kinds of Republican regimes for so long. But we had to let them know we didn’t think they were right, even though they do what they want to do.”

He acknowledged rumors he was considering a run for the Florida Legislature if he lost the case, but said he has made no decision on that front. “I’m going to live my life,” he said.

Florida law requires county commissioners to revisit county district lines following the U.S. Census.

 

Order on Summary Judgment by Janelle Taylor on Scribd

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.