Governor to Inspector General: Investigate the unemployment system

Ron DeSantis joins Nikki Fried in calling for unemployment investigation, but each lays blame differently

Last Call for 5.4.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Orlando to allow more outdoor retail and dining

MedMen temporarily closes most Florida stores

New Jacksonville transportation hub shuttles into operation
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Governor to Inspector General: Investigate the unemployment system

Nikki Fried also called for an IG inquest, but she blames the Governor for its failings.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis has teased an investigation of the state’s faltering unemployment website for a week, and now it’s moving forward.

DeSantis, speaking to reporters in Tallahassee Monday, said he authorized Inspector General Melinda Miguel to commence an investigation into the CONNECT site.

The Governor said getting answers about the site’s myriad failures was “very important for people.”

“A lot of money went into this site,” and “people want an accounting,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted “programming issues from day one” with the site, before going into detail on the work done on the site during his administration.

Hours before the Governor announced his call for an IG investigation, a Cabinet official made the same call, and fingered DeSantis as the person to blame for “potential mismanagement of the CONNECT unemployment system.”

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fired off a letter Monday, also to Miguel, demanding an investigation of the state’s failed unemployment insurance system.

Fried, who has feuded with DeSantis all year, suggested the Governor failed to act, and even now, isn’t doing enough.

“State auditors cited major, systematic problems with CONNECT in 2015, 2016, and 2019 reports. Governor DeSantis was briefed on these problems upon taking office. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented requests for unemployment assistance, but has also exposed a failure to correct the problems,” Fried wrote.

Noting that DeSantis said CONNECT “was designed…basically to fail,” Fried said the Governor has not “acted with the urgency or transparency that the situation necessitates.”

DeSantis has already suggested some type of investigation into the failures of the system, which he and his administration have blamed on former Gov. Rick Scott.

“You go back four weeks and the system was in tatters, people couldn’t even get on. There’s going to be a whole investigation that’s going to need to be done on how the state of Florida could’ve paid $77 million for this thing however many years ago they did,” DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville.

In this article:
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Frankie M.

    May 4, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Be careful what you wish for Nikki. One of these days Ronnie might put you in charge then sabotage the investigation. Like the esteemed Colin Powell told Dubya in his pottery barn rule beforw going i to the sandbox…”you break you buy.”

    Just make sure you count old folks, state prisoners, and cruise ship passengers in the same category. That category would be N/A.

    Reply

