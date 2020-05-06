John Legg: When it comes to education, ‘wherever you go, there you are’

Most Americans aged 40 and above remember exactly where they were when President Reagan was shot.

Those who were teachers in 2001 remember the faces of the students in their classrooms upon finding out two planes had hit the twin towers. While traumatizing at the time, after the news, school as we knew it returned to normal for many of us.

We went back to our classrooms, our bells, our schedules, our systems and our routines. This crisis is entirely different.

Encouraging and frightening lessons come to the forefront as a result of schools having to close their doors due to COVID-19. Some school districts have waved the white flag of learning and surrendered our children’s educational year to the coronavirus.

Innovative school districts, however, have stepped up and recognized that even though chaos has ensued, learning can continue through creative and engaging methods. In the spirit of Winston Churchill, these education leaders will ‘never surrender’ our children’s education.

These leaders exemplify the proverb “wherever you go, there you are.”

They are keenly aware that calamity will strike — suddenly, harshly and without warning. These leaders realize that no matter what happens, learning must continue.

Whether you are for or against distance learning, pro- or anti-technology, like it or not, here we are. This is our new normal. Most school districts are trying valiantly to establish a robust distance learning system; unfortunately, they often come up short in rigor, equity and quality.

Why is it that some schools are not only surviving but thriving? The difference is simple. Those who are thriving recognize that when you remove the buildings, gymnasiums, schedules and bells, that which remains is what matters most: teachers, families, learners and community.

These leaders have established an education model that is not dependent on buildings or structures. Buildings are important, but buildings are not what makes a school.

Moreover, structures do not provide learning; rather, a school thrives off a community of leaders, teachers, families, and students who are all working together with a unified aim of high-quality, continuous learning.

Education leaders like Miami’s Alberto Carvalho have been planning for a decade in the event of a crisis.

Superintendent Carvalho and other successful education leaders know that having established high-quality systems able to withstand crisis are essential. School leaders such as those in Miami-Dade know that any given year, Miami’s entire district could be shut down by ravages of Mother Nature, such as hurricanes, or like now, COVID-19.

These leaders are committed to 1) rigor for all students, 2) a culture of innovation, 3) practical and innovative teacher professional development, 4) autonomous principalships, 5) diverse portfolios of schools, and 6) quality school culture focused on community.

These thriving school districts have a clear commitment to rigor for all students, regardless of circumstance and income level. While these school leaders are supportive of and have compassion for families who are facing hardships, they know that a quality school maintains rigorous academic expectations for all students.

Education equity is not only a goal or slogan but is implemented with fidelity. These leaders recognize that families in low-income communities have unique challenges; however, all students are capable of achieving great results if given the support and opportunity.

Thriving schools establish a culture of innovation. These schools are always pushing the boundaries of education and are willing to pivot in a moment’s notice.

Successful schools do not allow bureaucracy to stifle innovation and creativity for education leaders, teachers and students. Instead, school leaders plan and make space for innovation. Moreover, they are not fearful of change.

Thriving schools have healthy professional development for their teachers. These schools push our educators to sharpen their practice with the latest technology and teaching methods, allowing them to continually improve their craft with the latest techniques.

These schools prepare their teachers for the reality that change is the only thing that will never change.

Thriving schools have strong autonomous principals who know their education community and navigate challenges. These schools are not monolithic, one-size-fits-all systems administered by a central office outside of the community.

Autonomous principals can navigate the challenges that face their community if given the tools and resources and more importantly, the freedom to do so.

Thriving schools are part of a diverse portfolio in a more extensive system. No one school has all the answers, but a robust network of diverse schools using a variety of methods allows for innovation, customization, and learning to be scaled in the event a crisis emerges.

Finally, the thriving schools know that an essential characteristic is a never-ending commitment to a quality school culture — even if the buildings are no longer available.

Quality school culture does not develop overnight but is a result of cultivation, care and attention to detail.

Those schools that were successful before our current crisis will be the resilient schools during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

The reason is simple: education leaders recognize that buildings and circumstances do not dictate quality; the community is what matters. These schools are fully aware that “wherever they go, there they are.”

___

John Legg, Ed.D. is a school administrator and classroom teacher in Pasco County for over 20 years. He is the former Chairman of the Senate K-12 from 2012-2016, Speaker Pro-Tempore of the Florida House of Representative from 2010-2012 and Chairman of House K-12 from 2008-2010. Legg holds a Doctorate in Education in Program Development and Sustainable Educational Innovation.