Keith Truenow picks up $60K in first month of fundraising for HD 31

Tavares Republican Keith Truenow pulled in $60,000 in his first month of fundraising for an open House seat.

“Our campaign set out with an ambitious goal for fundraising our first month and we hit that goal and then some,” Truenow said. “I am truly humbled for the outpouring of financial support for our campaign even during a time where families are budgeting a little tighter.”

Truenow filed March 30 for retiring Rep. Jennifer Sullivan’s House District 31 seat. He’s in a primary against Eustis Republican Randy Glisson. Democrat Debra Kaplan also filed.

Truenow said the strong first month of fundraising shows his strong support within the region and a level of trust in the community. The money also came as candidates around the state report slow fundraising because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“These were close personal friends and business associates who understand that even during a health crisis, it is more important now than ever that we have effective, conservative leadership in Tallahassee,” Truenow said.

“Someone who can make sure the economy gets back up and running like it was. District 31 is my home and I’ll always fight for this community.”

He noted Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump’s leadership on the public health crisis when he announced his candidacy.

Truenow, owner of Lake Jem Farms, has long been involved in agriculture issues statewide, serving as president of the Turfgrass Producers of Florida from 2012 to 2015 and remains on the Board of Directors. He’s also served as president of the Lake County Farm Bureau.

He was also president of the Lake County Fair Board from 2014 to 2016.

He chaired the Harris Chain of Lakes Restoration Council in 2019 and has served on that board since 2012. The Florida Legislature created that board in 2001 and charged it with oversight regarding water restoration projects and restoring fish populations.