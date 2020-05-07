Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Keith Truenow picks up $60K in first month of fundraising for HD 31

Legislative Campaigns

FDLE reviewing altercation involving Fred Hawkins, HOA security guard

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Christine Hunschofsky rolls out bevy of endorsements after announcing HD 96 run

Legislative Campaigns

Rhonda Rebman Lopez qualifies in HD 120 via petition

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Behind the scenes: The unraveling of Margaret Good’s campaign

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Linda Chaney launches bid to unseat Jennifer Webb in HD 69

Legislative Campaigns

Keith Truenow picks up $60K in first month of fundraising for HD 31

Truenow said he tapped into friends and business associates who value conservative leadership.

on

Tavares Republican Keith Truenow pulled in $60,000 in his first month of fundraising for an open House seat.

“Our campaign set out with an ambitious goal for fundraising our first month and we hit that goal and then some,” Truenow said. “I am truly humbled for the outpouring of financial support for our campaign even during a time where families are budgeting a little tighter.”

Truenow filed March 30 for retiring Rep. Jennifer Sullivan’s House District 31 seat. He’s in a primary against Eustis Republican Randy Glisson. Democrat Debra Kaplan also filed.

Truenow said the strong first month of fundraising shows his strong support within the region and a level of trust in the community. The money also came as candidates around the state report slow fundraising because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“These were close personal friends and business associates who understand that even during a health crisis, it is more important now than ever that we have effective, conservative leadership in Tallahassee,” Truenow said.

“Someone who can make sure the economy gets back up and running like it was. District 31 is my home and I’ll always fight for this community.”

He noted Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump’s leadership on the public health crisis when he announced his candidacy.

Truenow, owner of Lake Jem Farms, has long been involved in agriculture issues statewide, serving as president of the Turfgrass Producers of Florida from 2012 to 2015 and remains on the Board of Directors. He’s also served as president of the Lake County Farm Bureau.

He was also president of the Lake County Fair Board from 2014 to 2016.

He chaired the Harris Chain of Lakes Restoration Council in 2019 and has served on that board since 2012. The Florida Legislature created that board in 2001 and charged it with oversight regarding water restoration projects and restoring fish populations.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening