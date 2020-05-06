Sarah Sutton: There’s enough to stress about, don’t let prescription medicines be one of them

In the midst of COVID-19, many Floridians may find it harder to afford their medicines. While America’s biopharmaceutical companies are working around the clock to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, companies are also increasing efforts to help patients access other medicines they need.

That’s why America’s biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their patient assistance programs to help more people — help may be available, whether you have insurance or not.

PhRMA is working to help patients get connected to resources that could help alleviate out-of-pocket costs through our Medicine Assistance Tool, or MAT.

MAT is an online platform, located at www.mat.org, that serves as a search engine designed to help patients, caregivers, and health care providers learn more about some of the resources available to assist in accessing medicines.

We understand how important it is to make sure patients still have access to the lifesaving treatments and medicines they need. Navigating health care costs can be overwhelming, especially now. With many biopharmaceutical companies expanding these programs, we hope that affording medicine is one less thing you have to worry about.

___

Sarah Sutton is a senior manager of public affairs at PhRMA.