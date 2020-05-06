Blue Angels head to Jacksonville, Miami for ‘America Strong’ flyover Friday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet air stunt team will soar over Jacksonville and Miami Friday.

The aerial acrobatic squadron has been flying in air space over multiple U.S. cities in recent days as part of the “Operation America Strong” campaign to lift the spirits of residents and salute first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Blue Angels attracted huge numbers of onlookers who watched the team soar through the wild blue yonder in FA-18 Hornets in Dallas, Texas Wednesday.

The stunt team is heading to Florida Friday and will be on a tight schedule. The flyover through Jacksonville begins at 11:40 a.m. along the Atlantic Coast, according to The Blue Angels Twitter feed.

Jacksonville’s Twitter account shows the path of the squadron coming over the Atlantic Ocean near Mayport Naval Station, running south along the coast. The flight pattern cuts through all of Duval County’s beach communities and into St. Johns County and Ponte Vedra Beach.

The team will turn inland for a flyover into downtown Jacksonville about 18 miles west. From there the team will circle around the outer lying areas of Jacksonville before heading to South Florida about noon.

The South Florida flyover is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and would likely run from Boca Raton in Palm Beach County south through Broward and into Miami-Dade. The South Florida flying pattern will be released Thursday.

When the Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C. May 2, they were accompanied by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds have no further joint displays currently scheduled with the Blue Angels.