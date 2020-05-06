Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Blue Angels head to Jacksonville, Miami for 'America Strong' flyover Friday

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Judge rejects unemployment claims lawsuit

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 responses also keeping Florida flu in check

Corona Economics Headlines

Monday, Tuesday not good days for people seeking unemployment checks

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 5.6.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Tampa Bay

Bonnie Wise promoted to Hillsborough County Administrator

Headlines

Blue Angels head to Jacksonville, Miami for ‘America Strong’ flyover Friday

The airshow will start at 11:40 a.m. in Northeast Florida.

on

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet air stunt team will soar over Jacksonville and Miami Friday.

The aerial acrobatic squadron has been flying in air space over multiple U.S. cities in recent days as part of the “Operation America Strong” campaign to lift the spirits of residents and salute first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Blue Angels attracted huge numbers of onlookers who watched the team soar through the wild blue yonder in FA-18 Hornets in Dallas, Texas Wednesday.

The stunt team is heading to Florida Friday and will be on a tight schedule. The flyover through Jacksonville begins at 11:40 a.m. along the Atlantic Coast, according to The Blue Angels Twitter feed.

Jacksonville’s Twitter account shows the path of the squadron coming over the Atlantic Ocean near Mayport Naval Station, running south along the coast. The flight pattern cuts through all of Duval County’s beach communities and into St. Johns County and Ponte Vedra Beach.

The team will turn inland for a flyover into downtown Jacksonville about 18 miles west. From there the team will circle around the outer lying areas of Jacksonville before heading to South Florida about noon.

The South Florida flyover is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and would likely run from Boca Raton in Palm Beach County south through Broward and into Miami-Dade. The South Florida flying pattern will be released Thursday.

When the Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C. May 2, they were accompanied by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds have no further joint displays currently scheduled with the Blue Angels.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening