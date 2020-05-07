Connect with us

2020 Headlines

A curious move: Joe Biden closes Jacksonville event to most press

2020 Headlines

Democrats make case for role of government in virus response

2020 Headlines

Lawsuit aims to make it easier for Floridians to mail-vote

2020 Headlines

Judge signals way forward for felon voting

2020 Headlines

Republican Yukong Zhao sues to get on CD 7 ballot after failing to qualify

2020

Clearwater icon David Yates endorses Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Miss., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

2020

A curious move: Joe Biden closes Jacksonville event to most press

A local reported who was invited wasn’t able to ask a question.

on

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, has suffered from a lack of media coverage since the primary process was shut down.

That didn’t stop the campaign from shutting media out during a “virtual roundtable” with prominent North Florida politicians.

The event showcased support from Sen. Audrey Gibson, who leads the Democratic caucus, and U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who represents Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

Whereas the campaign hyped a Tampa “virtual rally” later in the day featuring Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo, and others, the campaign opted instead to use press pool coverage for the Jacksonville event, an odd choice considering the event was held digitally.

While pool coverage can be useful for events where space is limited, cyberspace is wide open.

Apparently unbeknownst to the campaign, a local news channel streamed the remarks live, which centered on Biden’s agenda for the African-American community.

Visible in the Zoom room was Steve Patterson, a veteran reporter with the Florida Times-Union. He did not get a question in.

The former Vice President vowed to “bring everybody along” in the economic recovery to come.

“I think the country’s ready,” Biden added.

Sen. Gibson lauded Biden’s “powerful” words, before queuing up questions for the candidate.

Biden showcased policy proposals, including opening up Medicare to people under 60, and to people in states like Florida where Medicaid was not expanded.

“Everyone who backed Medicare for All, please join us,” Biden said, in apparent outreach to Bernie Sanders supporters.

Biden also vowed no one would get “sick from the water and air where they live” if he were President, with doubled investment in infrastructure and a vow to hold polluters accountable.

He also vowed to make African-American churches eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program if elected.

The event, which started around 1:30, wrapped roughly 45 minutes later.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening