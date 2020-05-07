Here’s how to check how crowded Pinellas County beaches are before you leave the house

Connect with us

Users can know just how full local beaches, parking lots, and bridges are in realtime. 

Pinellas County reopened its beaches last Monday, and now beachgoers have an easy way to check just how crowded they are before they leave the house.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a new tool, called the Beach Capacity Dashboard, which allows users to know just how full local beaches, parking lots, and bridges are in realtime.

You can find the tool here. As of now, the page is not live but will launch on Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m., says PCSO.

Republished with permission of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

