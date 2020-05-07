Connect with us

DOH launches smartphone app to track symptoms, issue alerts

The app helps DOH track the virus and distribute resources.

on

The Florida Department of Health launched a smartphone app Thursday to gather data to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The StrongerThanC19 app, available on iPhones and Android devices, is a mobile version of the Community Action Survey website the department rolled out a month ago.

Users are asked a series of questions about their demographics, where they live, recent travel, and whether they suspect they’ve been exposed to the virus.

Survey responses will be used to help the department track the virus and distribute resources. App users to go back and change their responses as needed so DOH can adjust accordingly.

“The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted, and we’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered,” Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said. “Together, the information collected from the StrongerThanC19 mobile app and website will be used to help further inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The app displays survey data in real-time and allow users to sign up for COVID-19 alerts from DOH.

The announcement comes as a few days after the state entered Phase One of the Governor’s reopening plan, which allows restaurant dining rooms and retail stores to open if they limit themselves to 25% capacity.

The plan also allows hospitals to resume elective procedures if they have enough PPE on hand and they agree to help contain future outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Through Thursday, DOH reported 38,828 cases and 1,600 deaths caused by the new coronavirus.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

