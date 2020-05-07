Connect with us

K.T. McFarland

Federal

K.T. McFarland praises decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn

Former Deputy National Security Advisor said system stacked against former boss.

on

The Justice Department decision to drop all criminal charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn prompted various reactions. For K.T. McFarland, who served as Flynn’s Deputy, the feeling was relief.

McFarland, President Donald Trump’s first Deputy National Security Advisor, has been in Florida through much of the pandemic. She praised the decision to clear Flynn.

“Finally the long nightmare for General Michael Flynn and his family is over,” said McFarland.

“His innocence prevailed through a system stacked against him, those around him, and the President himself. Now begins the process for us all to move forward. Hopefully this will lead to significant reform at the DOJ, FBI, and in the intelligence community.”

McFarland, a frequent guest on Fox News, has been living in Sarasota the last couple months. She has been staying with her daughter, Fiona McFarland, a candidate for Florida House.

McFarland recently published the book Revolution: Trump, Washington and ‘We The People.’ During a publicity tour for the book, she highly criticized the investigation that led to Flynn saying he lied to the FBI.

“I have not been able to talk to General Flynn since he left the White House. His lawyers and my lawyers wouldn’t let us talk to each other to protect us,” she told Fox News earlier this week. “I didn’t’ realize what they did to him was exactly what they did to me except worse in his case.”

Those remarks came amid reports that investigators during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian meddling investigation discussed trying to get Flynn to lie in an interview.

Flynn ultimately was a key cooperative witness in the Mueller investigation who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but later asked to withdraw that plea.

The case has become one championed by Trump supporters and by the President himself. But the decision to drop charges quickly drew complaints about politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

