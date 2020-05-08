Slaughterhouse jibe: Marco Rubio scores PETA plaudits for “go vegan” quip

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio takes pride in building atypical political alliances, but a recent quip may have spawned his most unlikely of all.

After an appearance on Fox and Friends, in which the second-term Republican quipped that people may have to “go a little vegan” in response to meat shortages, Rubio earned an attaboy from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A spokesperson says “PETA sent Rubio a letter this afternoon supporting his comment that the people of Florida may need to “go a little vegan” as the COVID-19 crisis causes meat shortages — and letting him know that a vegan starter kit and a goodie basket packed with vegan jerky and other treats are on their way so he can lead by example.”

PETA, per the spokesperson, “opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.”

Word on whether Rubio shares PETA’s anti-human-supremacism may have to wait for the Senator’s next grilling from the tough-but-fair Fox and Friends tribunal.

In addition to the jerky-packed goodie basket and other accouterments of the starter kit, PETA included a letter that had talking points specific to the Senator.

“We heard your suggestion that everyone might need to ‘go a little vegan’ in light of meat supply disruptions. PETA stands ready to help everyone go totally vegan — and not just during the COVID-19 crisis but for life,” urged PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

“We’re ready to help Floridians turn over a healthy new leaf, so please let us know how we can be of assistance,” Newkirk added.

This alliance may be short-lived.

Rubio, on the same broadcast, noted that his concerns were with processing plants themselves, struggling under the strain of coronavirus.

“Unlike other supply chain issues, this has nothing to do with anyone overseas. This has to do with how many people can you make work inside one of these processing plants — they’re all very close to each other and there’s a public health risk. So there’s been disruptions there,” Rubio noted. “I know people are working hard to get that resolved.”