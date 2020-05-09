Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

'We Are Open': Andrew Warren partners with The Spring of Tampa Bay for domestic violence support

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida salons and barbershops can reopen Monday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Two more Florida inmates die of COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Historic unemployment rate upends Donald Trump’s reelection bid

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Coronavirus Headlines

Poll: Most in U.S. back curbing in-person worship amid virus

Headlines

‘We Are Open’: Andrew Warren partners with The Spring of Tampa Bay for domestic violence support

Help for victims of domestic violence never closes.

on

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is teaming up with The Spring of Tampa Bay for the “We Are Open” campaign reminding victims of domestic violence that resources are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign spreads the message, “Help for victims of domestic violence never closes.” It aims to reverse troubling statistics showing an increasing number of abuse victims are not reaching out for support, and are instead suffering in silence.

Experts in the U.S. and around the world already expected the stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic’s stay at home orders and economic challenges to lead to a rise in domestic violence.

But, two statistics from March and April are leaving local advocates worried.

Arrests for domestic violence are down and calls to The Spring of Tampa Bay, the county’s main domestic violence support provider, have not increased.

Combined, the data suggests victims are still suffering, but are doing so without seeking help. Officials predict that’s due to either fear of the virus itself or because victims are unable to get to a safe place where they can call for help.

“If they’re afraid no one will be there, or that the justice system can’t handle their case right now, they should rest assured that ‘We Are Open.’ All our partners have worked together to make sure support for domestic violence victims is continuing, nonstop, no matter what,” Warren said.

Added Mindy Murphy, president and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay, “Our hotline and support services are all here for you. When we say we’re here to help 24/7, we mean it. So if you or someone you know needs to talk, or needs help staying safe, remember that ‘We Are Open.’”

The hotline number is (813) 247-7233. Anyone in an immediate emergency should always call 911.

Other partners include the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, and others.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DEO extends work search waiver, unemployed to recertify every two weeks.