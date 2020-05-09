Connect with us

Pasco officials feed health care staff while supporting local businesses

The FLAG2020 initiative buys meals from local restaurants to feed burdened health care workers.

on

Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey is leading the local chapter of a national movement, Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) 2020, to help feed  hospital staff, with an emphasis on purchasing meals from local businesses that are likely suffering setbacks in light of COVID-19.

“We started in April, and we’ve already delivered nearly 400 meals to date,” Starkey said. “This charitable initiative is innovative and smart; we’re covering meal costs for our diligent health care workers while also funding local restaurants. It’s a win-win situation!”

The local FLAG2020 chapter had its largest meal distribution event to date on Thursday when it delivered meals to 106 hospital workers in the county.

Starkey is not alone. Several other current and former elected officials have chipped in including Rep. Ardian Zika, Rep. Randy Maggard, Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning, School Board Member Allen Altman and former Pasco County Clerk of the Courts Paula O’Neil.

“This is an important initiative in our community,” said Zika, who assisted with Thursday’s event and personally raised funds to pay for most of the meals. “I am grateful to be able to support and help this great cause. I’m very proud of our health care community. United, we become an unstoppable force for greatness. It’s amazing to see this community come together like it has.”

FLAG2020 Pasco is primarily raising funds through its Facebook group, which directs donors to contribute through Venmo or PayPal, money which will then be transferred to a bank account specifically for food distribution events.

Starkey and her staff are in discussions with nearby hospital providers, including BayCare, HCA and AdventHealth, to determine the needs of each hospital in Pasco County. While the county has kept its COVID-19 hospitalization numbers low, hospital staff are still working long hours.

The larger group, which launched in New Jersey, has already raised more than $100,000 in just two weeks. Organizers have appeared on Fox News and The Today Show.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Bonnie

    May 9, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Please don’t forget healthcare workers in home health and hospice. We are seeing patients in the home with no idea what we are walking into or what family members have been exposed to. We have little PPE and no control of the cleanliness of the environment.

    Reply

