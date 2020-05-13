Chris Nocco named to Homeland Security’s Advisory Council

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will serve on the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Advisory Council, the federal agency announced this week.

The Advisory Council leverages experience among its members to provide the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security real-time advice on decision making within the department.

The group also provides advice on creating and implementing national safety policies using research and policy analysis.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. Having responded to the 9/11 attacks, working with public safety leaders across our state, and being involved in the legislative process, I believe I can provide a strong voice from Florida,” Nocco said.

“I have an interest in tying the security of our community, state, and nation together as we have to develop innovative measures to address cyber and grid security, sharing information and intelligence, drone technology, and redefining security initiatives in the healthcare realm to include mental health, addiction, and pandemics,” Nocco added. “It is important to remember, as well, the important role these issues play in our economic growth and development as a nation.”

Nocco will be the only elected official from Florida to serve on the Advisory Council, giving Florida a unique opportunity to have a seat at the table.

It’s not the first time Nocco has worked with federal officials. In 2017 he signed off on a controversial program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to allow deputies to check the immigration status of people booked into the county jail, a decision that delighted tough on enforcement supporters but riled others who saw the move as a heavy-handed approach to increase deportations.

Nocco has served as Pasco Sheriff since 2011 where he’s led on a variety of issues including intelligence led policing and greater attention to mental health and substance abuse as it relates to law enforcement response. He created the first of its kind Florida Forensic Institute for Research, Security, and Tactics (FIRST) training facility.

Nocco previously served with the Philadelphia Public School Police, the Fairfax County Police Department and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also a first responder in the 9/11 attacks and the Washington D.C. sniper incident.

In addition to holding both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Delaware, Nocco also has a certification emergency management from Florida State University, executive training from the Naval Postgraduate School, FBI National Executive Institute and Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Nocco has been spending time recently with other elected officials ensuring residents have food on their tables amid economic uncertainty stemming from the novel coronavirus and closures that drove the economy into the ground.

Nocco has also been a longtime supporter of equal rights for crime victims, lending his name for the fight to adopt Marcy’s Law in Florida. The law, which affords crime victims sweeping rights and protections from their assailants, passed in Florida in 2018.