Last Call for 5.11.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

An emergency order allowing physicians to conduct most routine appointments via teleconference has been extended through the end of the month.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads to the Florida Department of Health, issued the original order in March in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at doctor offices.

Rivkees’ was originally set to expire alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency. DeSantis’ and Rivkees’ orders were both extended Friday and will now expire May 31, though there could be another extension.

Notably, the list of appointments that may be conducted remotely includes follow-up meetings for medical marijuana patients. State law requires patients who are prescribed marijuana to have an in-person follow-up every 210 days.

Medical marijuana dispensaries were listed as essential businesses in DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, and businesses say they saw a spike in sales during the lockdown. Since mid-January, the state’s medical marijuana registry has grown by more than 30,000 people, an average of about 300 people a day.

___

The Florida Division of Elections has been trying to get former Democratic Sen. Dwight Bullard to cough up thousands of dollars in fines for finance violations committed during his 2014 and 2016 campaigns.

So far, they haven’t had any luck.

The violations include submitting incomplete monthly finance reports and neglecting to update them after being notified. Those weigh in at $1,000 each — and there is a stack of them for reports filed between 2013 through 2016.

Another set of violations came after he lost the 2016 SD 40 race to former Sen. Frank Artiles when he failed to file termination reports or dispose of excess campaign funds.

The fines the citations weren’t issued recently. The judgments were made a few years ago. Bullard has simply ignored them.

The Florida Division of Elections, however, can’t be brushed aside like Columbia House or a two-bit bill collector. They’re getting the courts involved.

On Thursday, the division petitioned the 2nd Circuit Court in Leon County to order him to pay up. The total: $30,000 plus court costs and attorney fees.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 39,888 FL residents (+374 since Sunday)

— 1,094 Non-FL residents (+12 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 1,877 Travel related

— 16,352 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,724 Both

— 19,561 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 7,171 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,721 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 1,847.149

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,346,177

— Claim verification queue: 309,332

— Claims processed: 1,036,845

— Claims paid: 656,635 (+161,691 since Thursday)

Total paid out: 1.56 billion (+$380 million since Thursday)

Evening Reads

“Donald Trump made Florida his official residence. He may have also made a legal mess” via Manuel Roig-Franzia of The Washington Post

“Does Ron DeSantis know what he’s doing? We’re about to find out.” via Ben Terris and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post

“DeSantis bashes modeling used by Florida’s disaster response agency” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Florida adds COVID-19 with hurricane preparation” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida

“Next federal aid bill will determine Florida special session” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida

“Wilton Simpson: Special Legislative Session unnecessary” via Steven Walker of WUSF

“Lake County GOP lawmaker urges DeSantis to speed up reopening as Democrats call for him to go slow” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel

“Ocala mayor: Our police won’t enforce state COVID-19 orders” via Carlos Medina of the Ocala Star-Banner

“State halts admissions to Miami nursing home over inability to stem spread of COVID” via Amy Keller of Florida Trend

“Florida’s toll road projects are moving ahead with virtual meetings this week” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

“‘Homicide report’ from shooting death seems to contradict Broward sheriff’s statements” via Charles Rabin and David Smiley of the Miami Herald

“BSO spent big on bleed control kits from sheriff’s ex-company, then his PAC got $5,000 contribution from kit vendor” via Dan Christensen of the Florida Bulldog

“Disgruntled former Sheriff’s detective sets up potential nasty race against Chad Chronister” via Janelle Irwin of Florida Politics

“Progressive groups recruit slate of Democratic candidates for ignored seats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Despite increased competition, Trulieve dominates Florida cannabis market” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Rocky Hanna: ‘Potential’ for second Leon County Schools graduation ceremony in late summer” via CD Davidson-Hiers of the Tallahassee Democrat

Quote of the Day

“I specifically have put off accepting the budget or looking at the budget, because I wanted to see how all this went. It wouldn’t have been appropriate for me to have signed the budget knowing we’re going to have, you know, these uncharted waters.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the 2020-21 state budget

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights