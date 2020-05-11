Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough SOE floods mailboxes with flyers pushing vote-by-mail

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

386 new COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday, 14 deaths

2020 Headlines

William Figlesthaler trades lab coat for leather in newest ad campaign

Headlines Jax

Email insights: Jacksonville religious right gears up to fight LGBTQ protections

Headlines

RALI Florida to donate 50K in-home drug disposal kits to help combat opioid abuse

APolitical Headlines

Earnings reports detail widespread losses among Florida corporations

Headlines

Hillsborough SOE floods mailboxes with flyers pushing vote-by-mail

Officials worry about in-person voting as coronavirus continues its threat.

on

Hillsborough County voters will get a nudge this week from the Supervisor of Elections to request mail ballots for 2020 elections this year as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 leaves apprehension about in-person voting this August and November.

The office is mailing flyers to voters Monday recommending they request a ballot now.

“Vote By Mail is really the way to go in 2020,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “Getting that request in now gives peace of mind to voters looking for a healthy, safe way to vote in August and November.”

The flyers include three ways to request mail ballots either online, by phone or through snail mail.

Latimer has also recruited about a dozen local partners to help encourage voters to utilize vote-by-mail this year and continues to seek more.

BurgerFi, La Segunda, Acropolis and The Blind Tiger are including vote-by-mail flyers with their orders.

“It’s a simple message – we deliver! We’ll deliver the election to you,” Latimer said. “It just makes sense to remind people of the convenience of Vote By Mail when they’re ordering delivery or picking up a to-go order.”

“It’s great to see so many people coming together to encourage people to get ready to vote,” Latimer continued. “I’ve always said elections are a community project. We’re in this together, because elections affect all of us.”

Mail ballots can be sent back to the SOE’s office without postage. Voters can also drop the ballots off at any early voting location during early voting or at any time at one of the county’s four SOE offices.

Florida’s primary election is August 18 and the general election in November 3. Vote-by-mail ballots are due by 7 p.m. election day.

Many officials, mostly Democrats, have called for exclusive vote-by-mail elections this year as the novel coronavirus continues to spread and, in particular, because some fear a second wave of infections in the fall.

A coalition of Supervisors of Elections requested flexibility in determining the safest way to plan this year’s elections and some have indicated a preference for robust, if not exclusive, use of vote-by-mail.

Election officials fear a shortage of poll workers at voting locations, a trend already proven during the March Presidential Preference Primary.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.