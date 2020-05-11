Hillsborough SOE floods mailboxes with flyers pushing vote-by-mail

Hillsborough County voters will get a nudge this week from the Supervisor of Elections to request mail ballots for 2020 elections this year as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 leaves apprehension about in-person voting this August and November.

The office is mailing flyers to voters Monday recommending they request a ballot now.

“Vote By Mail is really the way to go in 2020,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “Getting that request in now gives peace of mind to voters looking for a healthy, safe way to vote in August and November.”

The flyers include three ways to request mail ballots either online, by phone or through snail mail.

Latimer has also recruited about a dozen local partners to help encourage voters to utilize vote-by-mail this year and continues to seek more.

BurgerFi, La Segunda, Acropolis and The Blind Tiger are including vote-by-mail flyers with their orders.

“It’s a simple message – we deliver! We’ll deliver the election to you,” Latimer said. “It just makes sense to remind people of the convenience of Vote By Mail when they’re ordering delivery or picking up a to-go order.”

“It’s great to see so many people coming together to encourage people to get ready to vote,” Latimer continued. “I’ve always said elections are a community project. We’re in this together, because elections affect all of us.”

Mail ballots can be sent back to the SOE’s office without postage. Voters can also drop the ballots off at any early voting location during early voting or at any time at one of the county’s four SOE offices.

Florida’s primary election is August 18 and the general election in November 3. Vote-by-mail ballots are due by 7 p.m. election day.

Many officials, mostly Democrats, have called for exclusive vote-by-mail elections this year as the novel coronavirus continues to spread and, in particular, because some fear a second wave of infections in the fall.

A coalition of Supervisors of Elections requested flexibility in determining the safest way to plan this year’s elections and some have indicated a preference for robust, if not exclusive, use of vote-by-mail.

Election officials fear a shortage of poll workers at voting locations, a trend already proven during the March Presidential Preference Primary.