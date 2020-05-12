Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump campaign mocks Joe Biden tech failures in Tampa

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden campaign launches new COVID-19 ad attacking Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

Lincoln Project targets GOP stronghold with anti-Donald Trump ad

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump casts doubt on mail voting. His campaign promotes it.

2020 Headlines

LJ Holloway sues state over ballot access fail

2020 Headlines

William Figlesthaler trades lab coat for leather in newest ad campaign
Lara Trump addressed Florida media on Tuesday.

2020

Donald Trump campaign mocks Joe Biden tech failures in Tampa

Trump’s campaign is confident in its virtual outreach.

on

Senior advisors to Pres. Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign made their case to reporters in “battleground states” Tuesday, and a Florida flub offered them a talking point.

Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Trump Victory Director of Regional Communications Rick Gorka helmed the call, with Lara Trump addressing specifically the failed “virtual rally” of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week in Tampa.

“The Trump campaign was prepared for a campaign like this, and the Biden campaign wasn’t,” Lara Trump said.

In terms of technical expertise, Lara Trump may have a point.

Technical glitches overwhelmed the broadcast as the production went on, with the stream cutting out completely 25 minutes into the late-starting event on both Facebook and YouTube. Though the broadcast came back, inconsistent sound and the occasional air horn suffused the telecast.

As Biden spoke, distortion stole the show, stripping syllables out of the veteran politician’s stump speech lines, which included riffs about how the President was “warned” about COVID-19 but didn’t take action quickly enough. As he wrapped his short address, a birdlike sound dominated the audio.

Lara Trump, who is married to President Trump’s middle son Eric, credited Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with helping to make the adaptation to an online-only campaign (for now) seamless for President Trump, with virtual events “every single night … receiving around a million unique viewers each night.”

Lara Trump praised the campaign’s fundraising numbers for April, narrowly over Biden in April, with $742 million raised in the cycle and $255 million on hand.

“Our average donation is around $40 … that means there is incredible support all across this country,” Trump said.

The cash on hand is being spent on field operations.

“We have a million volunteers trained and activated working around the clock for this President,” Lara Trump said.

The Florida race is expected to be nip and tuck. Public polls aggregated by Real Clear Politics currently show a slight lead for Trump’s expected Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

However, polling in Florida often skeins more Democratic than the actual election results.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.