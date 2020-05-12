Donald Trump campaign mocks Joe Biden tech failures in Tampa

Senior advisors to Pres. Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign made their case to reporters in “battleground states” Tuesday, and a Florida flub offered them a talking point.

Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Trump Victory Director of Regional Communications Rick Gorka helmed the call, with Lara Trump addressing specifically the failed “virtual rally” of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week in Tampa.

“The Trump campaign was prepared for a campaign like this, and the Biden campaign wasn’t,” Lara Trump said.

In terms of technical expertise, Lara Trump may have a point.

Technical glitches overwhelmed the broadcast as the production went on, with the stream cutting out completely 25 minutes into the late-starting event on both Facebook and YouTube. Though the broadcast came back, inconsistent sound and the occasional air horn suffused the telecast.

As Biden spoke, distortion stole the show, stripping syllables out of the veteran politician’s stump speech lines, which included riffs about how the President was “warned” about COVID-19 but didn’t take action quickly enough. As he wrapped his short address, a birdlike sound dominated the audio.

Lara Trump, who is married to President Trump’s middle son Eric, credited Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with helping to make the adaptation to an online-only campaign (for now) seamless for President Trump, with virtual events “every single night … receiving around a million unique viewers each night.”

Lara Trump praised the campaign’s fundraising numbers for April, narrowly over Biden in April, with $742 million raised in the cycle and $255 million on hand.

“Our average donation is around $40 … that means there is incredible support all across this country,” Trump said.

The cash on hand is being spent on field operations.

“We have a million volunteers trained and activated working around the clock for this President,” Lara Trump said.

The Florida race is expected to be nip and tuck. Public polls aggregated by Real Clear Politics currently show a slight lead for Trump’s expected Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

However, polling in Florida often skeins more Democratic than the actual election results.