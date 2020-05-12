White House repeats claim that Florida has surplus of COVID-19 tests

For the second time in less than 24 hours, a member of the Donald Trump administration said Florida had more COVID-19 tests than it needs.

On Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany affirmed a statement from the President Monday, in which Trump mused that Florida had an “overcapacity.”

“There were extra tests,” McEnany said. “There wasn’t enough demand. There weren’t people showing up to use them all.”

McEnany, of Tampa, said DeSantis had said “that had happened at some sites around the state.”

“He saw it firsthand. He’s the Governor of Florida,” the press secretary added. “Governor DeSantis was reporting what he’d seen at drive-thru testing sites.”

That seems to be in reference to locations such as Jacksonville, where days have concluded without all of the daily allotment of tests having been used. As once-federal sites reverted to state management in major cities, testing has continued to ramp up, with more mobile sites and antibody testing.

“That’s a good thing. We were able to fulfill Gov. DeSantis’ plan in full that he has laid out as necessary to open the state of Florida.”

The President, said McEnany, wasn’t just taking the Governor’s word for whether Florida should move forward in reopening, but is reviewing data for Florida and every state.

McEnany was attempting to contextualize a particularly newsworthy Trump quote from his Monday evening briefing.

“Ron DeSantis of Florida, the Governor, is doing a fantastic job in Florida. He said he’s got a little bit of the opposite problem. He’s got so much testing that people sit around and wait for people to come in; that they have a far — a great — overcapacity for testing, and there are numerous other states that have told me the same thing. That’s by the way a good problem not a bad problem,” Trump said.