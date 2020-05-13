Survey: Floridians show deep concern in COVID-19 crisis despite reopening

Floridians remain concerned about their personal health and strongly support statewide mitigation policies, including mandatory facial covering requirements and limited gatherings, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The University of South Florida and Nielsen partnered on a statewide survey finding more than 52% of respondents remain worried they will contract the novel coronavirus while even more, nearly 77%, fear someone they know will contract it.

More than 79% of respondents support a statewide order on face coverings in public. Floridians almost unanimously support continuing to limit public gatherings, more than 94%, and closing restaurants and bars, 89%.

Support is also strong for limiting gatherings at places of worship (more than 87%) and the continued issuance of stay-at-home orders (86%.)

Nearly 82% of respondents said beaches and other public recreation areas should remain closed.

That support flies in the face of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One reopening guidelines that allow restaurants to open at 25% dining room capacity and his continued resistance to closing beaches or houses of worship.

However, support for enforcement of such policies is less pervasive than issuing the orders themselves. Only 62% of respondents indicated they thought people who violated stay-at-home orders should be fined.

Gaps also between support for local, state and federal government responses. Federal government support is fairly strong at 49%, but is 2.5% lower than support for the state’s response and 20% lower than local government.

Nearly 55% of respondents said they trusted information from the federal government, but that trust was 8% lower than trust at the state level and 22% lower than trust in local government.

Coronavirus seems to be making the case for governing closest to the people with nearly seven in 10 Floridians approving of their local government’s response to the virus. Nearly 77% said they trust their local government either “a great deal” or a “good amount.”

The survey also showed partisan divide. Not surprisingly, Democrats are significantly more likely to disapprove of the federal response, led by Republican President Donald Trump, compared to Republicans (10%) and independents (35%.)

A similar, but less deep divide exists among sentiments at the state level with 44% of Democrats disapproving of the state response compared to just 11% of Republicans and 32% of independents.

The survey also showed Floridians value the President and Governor’s press conferences with more than 66% saying Trump’s daily press conferences provided “a lot” or “some information about the pandemic; 61% reported the same about DeSantis’ press conferences.

The survey included 600 responses from Floridians April 15-24 and has a margin of error of 4%.

USF and Nielsen plan to release another set of survey data next week centering on economic, consumer and work impacts related to COVID-19.