Ashley Moody calls for federal partnership to hold China accountable

The letter lobs several accusations at the Chinese government including silencing medical professionals.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody and 13 state attorneys general are calling on President Donald Trump to hold China responsible for the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the President, the group urged Trump to explore all avenues and accused China of withholding information from the international community and intentionally spreading misinformation.

“It’s clear China’s actions, or lack thereof, played a role in the global spread of COVID-19 that is causing death and economic destruction here in the United States,” Moody wrote.

The letter lobs several accusations at the Chinese government including silencing medical professionals who attempted to warn the public of the novel coronavirus’s contagious nature.

The letter adds that a state and federal partnership would be the best way to “achieve the accountability our citizens demand.”

“A federal-state partnership would be the most effective and efficient means of coordinating resources to thoroughly explore the economic, diplomatic and legal options available to achieve the accountability our citizens deserve and to force China to atone for the unprecedented harm this crisis is inflicting on our nation,” Moody said.

Attorneys generals from Florida, South Carolina, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia all signed on.

The move is one of many calls to hold China accountable.

On Tuesday, Moody joined 17 other state attorneys general calling on Congress to investigate Chinese government.

Later in the day Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he is seeking financial restitution from China for the costs incurred in Florida as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

