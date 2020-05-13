Connect with us

Florida Democrats push Governor to secure $20M in federal election assistance funds

Democrats say funding is vital to conduct Florida’s elections safely amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Florida Democrats called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday to formally request more than $20 million in federal funding allocated to protect Florida’s elections amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

That money was approved in the more than $2 trillion relief bill approved by Congress earlier this year. Florida, however, is one of a handful of states that have not yet secured the money.

That’s despite late April comments from Secretary of State Laurel Lee that Florida does intend to utilize the funds.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis must not drag his feet on this. He needs to act now,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said Wednesday.

“Today we’re all here to call upon the DeSantis administration to get its act together and take election safety seriously. Voters should not be forced to make a difficult choice between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health.”

U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz also joined the Wednesday conference call, as did state Sens. Gary Farmer and Geraldine Thompson.

“I know he’s indicated he plans to tap into the funding, but waiting to do it makes no sense,” Wasserman Schultz added.

“We’re really here to demand that Gov. Ron DeSantis stop dithering and take immediate action to protect our election.”

Local election supervisors have sent multiple letters to the Governor calling on the state for additional flexibility during the upcoming election.

Shalala argued that requesting the money would allow the state to take “important” actions, such as “expanding early voting, vote-by-mail, and providing additional protective equipment for voters, poll workers and volunteers at election sites.”

Added Thompson, “many of the people who have worked the polls in the past are in a vulnerable, elderly population.”

“So our supervisors need to begin to recruit people to work the polls for both August and for November.”

Democrats are asking the state to expand early voting and vote-by-mail, even automatically mailing ballots to Florida voters.

“We’re not talking about a vote-by-mail election only,” Farmer noted, “but why go through the delay and expense and hassle of having vote-by-mail request forms submitted first and only then have the ballots mailed to everyone? Let’s mail ballots to every single registered voter in the state of Florida. That way, come August or November, they will have a choice.”

Farmer said that choice will allow voters to either show up to a polling location or, in the event of a second wave, send their ballot from home.

“It really is a no-brainer,” he argued.

The federal government allocated more than $400 million to help secure America’s elections this cycle. Florida is eligible for approximately $20.2 million of that pot.

“It’s really unacceptable that the DeSantis administration has still not formally requested these funds,” Shalala added.

“This isn’t the Governor’s money. These are the people’s funds.”

Wasserman Schultz argued that without securing that money soon, DeSantis would be responsible for an election-driven outbreak, should there be one.

“The longer he waits, the wider he opens the door to chaos, confusion and calamity this fall.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

