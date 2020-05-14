Craig Fugate, Ed Moore hired for business associations’ reopening task force

A coalition of Florida business associations has hired Craig Fugate and Ed Moore to play leading roles on its task force on revitalizing the economy after the pandemic.

Moore will serve as the task force’s executive director and Fugate will be a senior advisor, the coalition announced Thursday. The Restore Economic Strength through Employment and Tourism (RESET) Task Force’s next step is to plan and research policy recommendations and initiatives to help the state economically rebound from the COVID-19 lockdown or similar future crises.

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), the Florida Retail Federation (FRF), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) established RESET last month.

“Ed and Craig bring a wealth of experience and background and we are so grateful they have agreed to help this effort,” said Brewster Bevis, AIF’s senior vice president of state and federal affairs.

Moore stepped down last year as president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. Before that, he served in Florida’s legislative and executive branches and worked in the private sector for 21 years in commercial development and utilities, public safety, mental health, corrections and education.

Fugate led the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from 2009 to 2017 after heading the Florida Division of Emergency Management between 2001 and 2009. He now runs his own consulting firm and is a senior advisor to several organizations.

“On behalf of the other co-chairs and all of the members of this growing task force, we thank both of these professionals for sharing their expertise with the group,” said NFIB executive director Bill Herrle. “With Ed and Craig at the helm and with our growing membership, we are excited about the work that lies ahead and the depth of knowledge this group will bring to the table.”

Herrle, Bevis, FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley and FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover co-chair the panel. The coalition, since launching mid-April, has grown to include 50 organizations.

