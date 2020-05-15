Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Jimmy Patronis to congressional leaders: solve business interruption insurance

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida labor unions petition Gov. DeSantis to fix unemployment debacle

Corona Economics Headlines

Tattoo artists' plea to Gov. DeSantis: Let us work!

Corona Economics Headlines

Lawmakers cry foul as courts continue evictions despite state order

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. DeSantis wants relocated NFL games at The Swamp, other stadiums

Corona Economics Headlines

More than 1.1 million Florida unemployment claims now processed

Corona Economics

Jimmy Patronis to congressional leaders: solve business interruption insurance

Patronis also called on Congress to clarify the relief packages for businesses.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called on Congress Thursday to find solutions to the issues surrounding business interruption insurance policies.

In a letter addressed to Florida congressional leaders, Patronis urged them to find a remedy that would help business owners who hold the interruption insurance and that would not collapse the insurance market.

“While I believe we need to offer some type of relief to our small business owners, we shouldn’t retroactively mandate insurers cover policies they never contemplated,” said Patronis, a former restaurant owner. “It would bring down the entire insurance market which would undermine the American and global economy.”

Patronis suggested that Congress should sit down with both consumers and industry leaders to find a solution.

“Many responsible businesses that care deeply for their employees and their communities have spent a lot of their hard-earned dollars on business interruption insurance policies for years, and Congress should take that into consideration as they craft programs to help businesses during this crisis,” Patronis said.

Patronis also called on Congress to clarify the relief packages being created to support businesses.

“If it is Congress’s intent that programs like the PPP are meant to address business revenues in lieu of a solution for business interruption insurance, then I would encourage federal leaders to make that clear to our small businesses who are struggling to get by in these challenging times,” Patronis said

The push by Patronis comes after Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier told a subcommittee of the Re-Open Florida Task Force that the majority of business interruption policies do no cover pandemics.

“Again, many policies and policyholders never contemplated a time like this because there has never been a time like this,” Patronis said.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 2