Image via Moody AFB Instagram

APolitical

Tallahassee healthcare professionals to be honored Friday with Air Force flyover

Aircraft will flyover over Tallahassee at 1:52 p.m.

Aircraft from Moody Airforce Base will salute healthcare professionals on Friday with a flyover to select South Georgia and north Florida communities including Tallahassee.

A-10C Thunderbolt IIs with the 75th Fighter Squadron, HC-130J Combat King IIs with the 71st Rescue Squadron and HH-60G Pavehawks with the 41st Rescue Squadron will fly over select hospitals in Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tallahassee.

The time windows and locations are as follow:

  • Tifton – Tifton Regional Medical Center – 1:25 p.m. (2) A-10s
  • Albany – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 1:33 p.m. (2) A-10s
  • Moultrie – Colquitt Regional Medical Center – 1:41 p.m. (2) A-10s
  • Thomasville – Archbold Medical Center – 1:46 p.m. (2) A-10s
  • Tallahassee – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare – 1:52 p.m. (2) A-10s
  • Valdosta – South Georgia Medical Center – 2:07 p.m. (2) A-10s;
  • 2:15 p.m. (1) HC-130& (2) HH-60s

Two A-10 aircraft will flyover over Tallahassee at 1:52 p.m., the schedule suggests.

“Team Moody is honored to conduct this flyover for the healthcare professionals who continue to selflessly support our communities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander. “The time, dedication and sacrifice that these men and women have invested in this fight is what makes them heroes; this flyover is a small tribute and our way to say thank you.”

In a press release, Air Force officials asked spectators to refrain from traveling to landmarks or hospitals in large groups.

Officials also request that photos of the flyover be shared with the hashtag #MoodySalutes, #SouthGANorthFLStrong, #AirForceSalutes and  #AmericaStrong or shared to their Facebook and Instagram.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics.

